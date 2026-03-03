Two Days Left to Register! C-Level Technology Leadership and the Rise of Iconic Leaders Will Shape the Conversation at HMG Strategy’s 2026 Phoenix Summit On March 5th. Join Us Now!

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world’s leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring Phoenix C-level leaders together in March 2026 to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. Register now to save your spot.





The highly anticipated 17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be held on March 5, 2026. This year’s programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership — How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today’s fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher—or more multidimensional.

“Today’s leaders are navigating a level of global disruption that demands tighter collaboration and real-world insight-sharing across the CIO community,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “At our 17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit, we’ll explore what it takes to lead like a CEO—bringing clarity, authenticity, and a long-term vision for performance, resilience, and innovation. This is a defining moment for technology executives to help shape what comes next.”

Topics to be explored at the 17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are scheduled to include:

What Global Disruption Means for Leaders Now

How to Lead Like a CEO

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator

Security Innovation: AI Acceleration in a Post-Quantum World

Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance

In addition, the 17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit includes an exclusive session on Navigating AI Trade Offs Across the C Suite featuring Chip Schenck, principal for generative AI and data strategy for IBM.

Speakers are selected from each Summit’s region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit:

Jason Bredimus, Vice President IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Co.

Maryann Byrdak, CIO, Leslie’s

Max Chan, CIO, Avnet

Andrew Coyne, Vice President and CISO, Banner Health

Michelle Ferrara, Vice President and CIO, APS

Frank Grimmelmann, President and CEO, AZ Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA)

Art Hansen, Chairman and Co-Founder, INCUS5 and Co-Founder, QTEQ.AI

Joseph Hooper, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Phoenix Division

David Hopkins, CIO, Mesa Airlines

Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale

Brad Lontz, Executive Vice President and CIO, CSAA Insurance Group

Mike Manrod, CISO, Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Ryan Murray, Deputy Director and CISO, Arizona Department of Homeland Security

Kerstin Nold, CTO, City of Chandler

Bert Odinet, CIO, Freeport-McMoRan

Joe Pensiero, Vice President of IT (Head of IT), Footprint

Dan Saltich, CIO, Shamrock Foods

Simon Taylor, Executive Vice President, PacketWatch

The 17th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is scheduled to be held at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Pkwy., Scottsdale, AZ.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today’s C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

