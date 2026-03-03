Italy Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026: A $10.98 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Selex, Conad, Crai, Gruppo Vege, Esselunga, Unicoop Etruria, Eurospin, ICG Real Estate, Ipercoop, Despar

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Italian Gift Card market is forecasted to experience notable growth, expanding by 6% annually to reach USD 8.80 billion by 2026

From 2021 to 2025, the market achieved a CAGR of 6.5%, and growth is expected to continue at a slower 5.7% CAGR from 2026 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 10.98 billion by 2030.

The market is moderately competitive and fragmented across large retailers, payment platforms, and benefit providers. The competitive edge hinges on distribution reach, integration with payment and loyalty frameworks, and adherence to Italian regulations.

Significant competition stems from distribution and system integration, with digital issuance as a core battleground. Dominated by large players like Amazon Italia and retail giants such as Esselunga, the market is influenced by ecosystem-driven consolidation rather than new entrants.

Digital Transformation of Gift Cards

The shift from physical vouchers to digital account-linked values is underway. Retailers like Amazon Italia now issue gift cards that act as account credit, offering repeat usage options. This trend is mirrored by major players such as Esselunga, focusing on digital issuance through online accounts.

This transition aligns with broader retail trends like digital receipts and loyalty programs. Digital gift cards enhance traceability and customer service, reducing disputes prominent with paper vouchers.

The projected dominance of digital formats suggests that traditional physical vouchers will become less strategically critical, serving niche in-store or tourism purposes.

Integration with Payment Ecosystems

Gift cards are increasingly embedded within payment apps and wallets, becoming a component of financial tools like PostePay and fintech solutions such as Satispay, which incorporate gift balances into user flows.

The normalization of mobile payments in Italy positions gift cards as mechanisms for boosting balance retention and transactional frequency, thereby benefiting merchants through tighter integration of gifting, payment, and loyalty elements.

This wallet-native integration is expected to drive gift cards into mainstream retail, decreasing reliance on standalone purchases.

Structured Corporate Gifting

Corporates are embedding gift cards into employee reward systems, with platforms like Edenred Italia providing tools for organized, compliant reward distributions.

Gift cards serve as cash alternatives that comply with tax frameworks, offering employee flexibility while simplifying HR processes.

As digital integrations deepen, corporate gifting is expected to sustain its role as a key demand generator in the gift card market.

Role as Spend-Control Instruments

Gift cards in Italy are evolving beyond gifts to become controlled spend mechanisms, similar to prepaid accounts used for promotions, refunds, and consumer incentives.

Retailers leverage them for return credits and targeted promotions, maintaining spending within closed ecosystems.

This evolution is anticipated to blur distinctions between gift cards, store credits, and prepaid accounts, emphasizing functional use.

Reasons to Buy

Gain strategic insights on the Italian gift card ecosystem, evaluating digital transformation impacts, delivery mechanism shifts, and format preferences.

Understand market dynamics through detailed views on consumer segments, product categories, and distribution channels.

Leverage value and volume-based KPIs for precise market evaluations, enhanced by digital adoption insights.

Evaluate competitive environments with retailer market share and purchase behavior assessments.

Use demographic insights to inform targeting, incentive design, and strategic planning for both retail and corporate gift card programs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Italy



Companies Featured

Gruppo Selex

Conad

Crai

Gruppo Vege

Esselunga

Unicoop Etruria

Eurospin

ICG Real Estate (Lidl portfolio owner)

Ipercoop

Despar

