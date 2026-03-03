PRESS RELEASE: Bigben Interactive announces resumption of trading in its financial instruments on 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading

Press Release
Lesquin, 3 March 2026, 16:45
Bigben Interactive announces resumption of trading
in its financial instruments
on 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading
Further to its press release dated 25 February 2026, Bigben Interactive (the “Company”) announces that it has requested Euronext Paris to resume trading in its financial instruments (shares, ISIN code: FR0000074072, and bonds, ISIN code: FR0014001WC2) as from 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading.
IFRS REVENUE 2024-25: €288 M
HEADCOUNT
More than 1 300 employees
INTERNATIONAL
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com
Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.
Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for SRD long
ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP
