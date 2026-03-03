TalkingParents Launches AI-Powered Toolset to Help Co-Parents Communicate with Confidence and De-Escalate Conflict

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalkingParents has introduced a new AI-enabled toolset—Sentiment Scanner + Writing Assist—designed to help co-parents communicate more clearly, reduce emotional escalation, and navigate difficult conversations with greater confidence and control.

For families going through separation or divorce, communication is often one of the most stressful and emotionally charged challenges. A single message can unintentionally escalate conflict or create misunderstandings that affect parents and, most importantly, their children.

“Co-parents don’t just need a safe place to communicate, they need effective mechanisms to help them communicate well,” said Taylor Graves , TalkingParents director of product. “Sentiment Scanner and Writing Assist were built for that. Preemptive measures like these provide insight, guidance, and reassurance that help keep parent interactions from spiraling, so their children’s well-being remains the priority.”

The Sentiment Scanner allows parents to scan messages before sending them to better understand how their words may come across to their co-parent. Messages receive an overall tone rating—positive, neutral, or negative—along with brief explanations identifying language that may feel blaming, defensive, or hostile. Results are visible only to the author, empowering parents to pause, reflect, and adjust without fear of judgment.

With Writing Assist, parent messages are facilitated using professionally developed communication methods proven to reduce tension and support more productive co-parenting conversations. Users can apply Grey Rock techniques for concise, factual responses or Yellow Rock approaches that maintain calm warmth while setting boundaries. Each is designed to minimize conflict and keep communication child-focused.

“Tools like these allow parents to message more confidently instead of second-guessing themselves,” Graves said. “When co-parents feel supported and emotionally regulated, conversations are more likely to stay constructive and that directly benefits kids.”

By pairing secure, court-admissible documentation with intelligent communication support, TalkingParents continues to advance its mission of helping families reduce conflict, increase accountability, and create healthier outcomes for what matters most: the children. To learn more about this feature, including common questions and plan details, visit TalkingParents’ Sentiment Scanner + Writing Assist page.



About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.



