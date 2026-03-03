Billy Cooper Law Launches New Website and Firm Name, Continuing a Legacy of Excellence in Personal Injury Law

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Cooper proudly announces the launch of his new website, https://www.billycooperlaw.com , and the firm’s continued evolution under its new name, Billy Cooper Law.

Founded on decades of dedication to injured individuals and their families, the firm carries forward a legacy that began with Marvin A. Cooper, P.C. Under the leadership of his son, William H. Cooper , the practice serves clients throughout the New York Metropolitan Area with the same class, dignity, and commitment to results that have defined it for generations.

William H. Cooper began his legal career at a large New York City law firm before joining Marvin A. Cooper, P.C. in 1991. Learning under the tutelage of his father, Marvin A. Cooper, Billy developed the trial skills, discipline, and client-first philosophy that would later define his leadership. For more than thirty years, he has served as the firm’s lead trial counsel, guiding its continued success and reputation for excellence.

“As an attorney, I believe preparation is the key to success,” said Cooper. “That belief has shaped every case we handle and every client relationship we build.”

The transition to Billy Cooper Law reflects both continuity and growth. While the name has evolved, the firm’s mission remains steadfast: to provide injured individuals with exceptional representation and personal attention. The firm has built a reputation as one of the most respected and successful personal injury practices in the New York Metropolitan Area by prioritizing thorough case preparation, strategic advocacy, and unwavering dedication to clients.

The newly launched website offers clients and referral partners a modern, accessible platform to learn more about the firm’s practice areas, case results, and commitment to advocacy.

Billy Cooper Law continues its longstanding tradition of excellence—honoring its legacy while looking ahead to the future.

About Billy Cooper Law

Billy Cooper Law is the continuation of a more than 60-year family tradition of advocating for injured New Yorkers. Founded on the legacy of Marvin A. Cooper, P.C., a trusted name families have relied on for 60 years after life-altering injuries, the firm represents clients in serious personal and catastrophic injury matters, including motor vehicle and Uber/Lyft accidents, construction accidents, and complex liability cases. Based in White Plains, Billy Cooper Law carries that history forward across Westchester County and the greater New York region with a modern, client-focused approach rooted in experience, accountability, and results.