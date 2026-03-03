The Yacht Club de Monaco hosts four days dedicated to the future of yachting

MONACO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hundred explorers, captains, scientists, engineers and owners will gather in the Principality of Monaco from 21–24 March to discuss maritime innovation and environmental transition under the banner of “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting”. Following the success of the first Day of Exploration, the Yacht Club de Monaco, in partnership with The Explorers Club of New York, brings together leading international figures for four days of conferences, exchanges and on-the-water events.

The programme opens on Saturday 21 March with the Yachting Student Fair, organised with the Department of Education, Youth and Sport and Monaco City Hall. Open to the public (free upon registration), the fair introduces students and graduates to the wide range of careers in yachting and maritime professions. Training institutions and specialised schools will present courses in management, naval architecture, maintenance and port operations, while YCM’s La Belle Classe Academy will showcase its programmes in service, brokerage and sustainability.

The YCM Marina then on Sunday 22 March becomes the stage for the Explorer Dock, inaugurated by YCM General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri and The Explorers Club President Richard Wiese. Expedition yachts, immersive experiences, virtual reality dives and discussions on ocean finance and blue-economy investment models highlight the diversity of modern exploration. The day concludes with a friendly regatta in the Bay of Monaco.

The Day of Exploration (Monday 23 March) brings together prominent scientists and explorers. Topics range from marine biodiversity in Peru and deep-sea technologies to Arctic research, marine wildlife preservation and Mediterranean archaeology. The programme also explores polar ecosystem change and the future of deep-sea exploration vessels, culminating in a closing conversation on imagination and the future of the ocean.

The 30th Captains’ Forum (Tuesday 24 March), organised with Oceanco, MB92 Group, Jutheau Husson and ICON Yachts, focuses on practical solutions at the intersection of science, yachting and exploration. Discussions address oceanographic research, seabed exploration, crew engagement in scientific projects and onboard eco-solutions, including the SEA Index, developed by YCM and Credit Suisse (a UBS brand), which supports owners in reducing environmental impact.

The event concludes with the 6th YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts, held in partnership with UBS and Bombardier and attended by YCM President HSH Prince Albert II. Two categories — Innovation & Technology and Sciences & Exploration — recognise projects that use yachts as platforms for scientific research, technological advancement and environmental commitment. Through this initiative, and in the spirit of Prince Albert I, the Yacht Club de Monaco reaffirms its vision of a purposeful and forward-looking yachting sector.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/211bc377-9e50-4129-a125-1b3c20469dfb