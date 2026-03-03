India Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026-2030: Consumer Super-Apps and B2B Fintech Platforms Intensify Competition as Closed-Loop Ecosystems and Corporate Rewards Drive Expansion

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in India is expected to grow by 15.5% on annual basis to reach US$11.85 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 16.6%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 10.26 billion to approximately USD 20.49 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in India, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.

Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to consolidate around ecosystem players with strong distribution and compliance capabilities. Independent aggregators will remain relevant in B2B and multi-brand use cases but may face pressure to specialise or partner deeply. Entry barriers will rise as fraud controls, reporting expectations, and enterprise requirements increase.



Current State of the Market

India's gift card market is moderately concentrated and platform-led. Competitive intensity is highest in digital gift cards, where distribution is increasingly controlled by large consumer platforms, payment apps, and a small number of specialised B2B aggregators.

Physical gift cards remain visible in malls and large-format retail, but strategic competition has shifted toward digital issuance, API-led distribution, and corporate programs. The market is shaped less by price competition and more by access to distribution, merchant coverage, and integration with payment or commerce ecosystems.

Key Players and New Entrants

Large platforms such as Amazon Pay, Flipkart, and Paytm dominate consumer-facing distribution through closed-loop and multi-brand gift cards embedded in their apps.

On the infrastructure and B2B side, players such as Pine Labs (through its gift-card capabilities), Qwikcilver, GyFTR, and Woohoo focus on corporate rewards, employee benefits, and merchant integrations.

Newer entrants tend to position gift cards as a feature within broader fintech, HR-tech, or loyalty platforms rather than standalone businesses.

Shift gift cards from physical SKUs to wallet-native digital value

Gift cards in India are increasingly issued, stored, and redeemed as digital value inside payment apps rather than as physical cards or standalone e-gift codes. Platforms such as Amazon Pay and PhonePe distribute multi-brand and closed-loop gift cards directly within wallet and checkout flows. Retailers like Flipkart position gift cards as part of everyday payments rather than seasonal gifting products.

Widespread UPI usage has normalised app-based stored value and instant redemption. Merchants prefer digital issuance to reduce inventory handling, fraud exposure, and customer service costs associated with lost or damaged cards. Consumers increasingly expect gift cards to behave like balance-based instruments rather than one-time codes delivered over email.

Wallet-native gift cards are likely to become the default format for low- and mid-value gifting. Physical cards will persist mainly in malls and premium retail, but strategic investment will shift toward in-app distribution, balance refresh, and real-time redemption controls.

Use gift cards as controlled instruments for corporate and institutional spend

Indian enterprises are using gift cards as controlled-value tools for employee rewards, sales incentives, and consumer promotions, replacing cash payouts and merchandise. Issuers such as Amazon India and Flipkart offer bulk digital gift cards designed for programmatic issuance and reconciliation.

Finance teams prefer prepaid instruments with defined value and merchant scope. Digital delivery simplifies tax documentation and audit trails compared with cash or reimbursements. Large enterprises are aligning incentive programs with platforms already embedded in employee spending behaviour.

B2B and institutional demand will account for a larger share of gift-card issuance. Expect tighter controls around denomination, expiry, and redemption visibility, with gift cards increasingly treated as part of enterprise spend-management workflows rather than marketing rewards.

Embed gift cards inside super-apps and on-demand ecosystems

Gift cards are being embedded into super-apps and commerce platforms as a native purchase category rather than external vouchers. Platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato sell platform-specific gift cards directly within their apps, while conglomerate ecosystems like Tata Neu integrate gift cards across multiple group brands.

Super-apps aim to increase repeat transactions by adding simple, prepaid purchase options. Gift cards fit naturally into app-based gifting for occasions where physical delivery is unnecessary or delayed. Platforms benefit from locked-in spend within their ecosystems.

Gift cards will increasingly function as internal currency within large Indian platforms. This will intensify competition around ecosystem breadth and redemption flexibility, while reducing the role of independent gift-card storefronts.

Tighten governance as gift cards intersect with fraud and consumer protection

Gift cards in India are receiving greater scrutiny due to their misuse in digital fraud and coercion-based payment scams. Issuers and platforms are introducing clearer warnings, transaction limits, and monitoring practices, informed by guidance and public communication from the Reserve Bank of India and law-enforcement agencies.

Fraudsters increasingly direct victims toward irreversible payment methods, such as gift cards. Platforms face reputational and regulatory risk when consumers claim misuse or deception. Broader digital-payments oversight is prompting issuers to implement controls similar to those for other prepaid instruments.

Operational controls around issuance, redemption, and customer education will become standard. This will raise compliance costs but also professionalise the sector, favouring large platforms with the scale to manage fraud and dispute resolution.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered India



