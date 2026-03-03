Midwest Technical Institute announces 2026 High School Welding Competition winners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) hosted the 2026 High School Welding Competition at its Springfield, Mo. campus on Saturday, February 28. In total, 18 local high school seniors from the Springfield area competed and were awarded a total of $17,500 in scholarships to attend MTI.

“The welding competition is for seniors who want to learn a skill and start the path to a successful welding career after high school,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at MTI. “In the welding program, students can earn the certifications and the skills they need to go out and start a career, without spending two to four years in college.”

The first prize winner of this year’s competition was Uriel Vargas of Nevada Regional Technical Center and was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to MTI and a $1,000 donation to help fund their high school’s welding department.

The second prize winner, Weston Prough of Nevada Regional Technical Center, received a $2,500 scholarship. The third prize winner, Cesar Gonzalez of Franklin Technical Center, received a $1,000 scholarship to MTI. All participants in the competition received a $500 MTI scholarship to attend MTI for welding training.

Each competitor completed a timed welding project that was judged by a panel of welding professionals, including MTI faculty. Friends and family of participants from across the Springfield and surrounding areas were invited to watch the competition. The event included campus tours and opportunities to meet with MTI’s Admissions Team and Welding Department.

“The annual welding competition is an exciting, fast-paced event designed to give seniors a chance to show off their skills and potentially earn a scholarship to MTI,” said Schonauer. “We are honored to support high school seniors in the Springfield and surrounding areas who want the opportunity to continue their education after high school and learn a trade. These students deserve the opportunity to have a successful career, and we’re hoping many of these competitors today will get that chance by completing their training at MTI.”

MTI prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training that prepares students for in-demand careers in the skilled trades. The High School Welding Competition serves as the starting point, connecting students to hands-on training and opening doors to long-term careers in the skilled trades.

For more information about MTI’s annual welding competition, please visit MidwestTech.edu.

