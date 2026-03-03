Germany Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026-2030: Universal Voucher Innovation, Third-Party Infrastructure Expansion and Employer-Funded Rewards Intensify Competitive Dynamics

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gift Card market in Germany is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$19.98 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 18.01 billion to approximately USD 29.57 billion.
Distribution consolidation will intensify. More chains will replicate the Thalia/ALDI pattern, making distributors and processors the pivotal gatekeepers. B2B integration will raise switching costs. HR/payroll platform integrations (e.g., Pluxee on Personio's marketplace) will push competition toward workflow embed and automated administration.
Current State of the Market
- Compete on distribution reach, not just brand catalogue. Germany's gift card market is split across merchant-issued cards (e-commerce, electronics, grocery), third-party "open assortment" racks in high-footfall retail, and B2B rewards/benefits programs. Competitive intensity is highest in offline third-party distribution, where shelf space and retailer partnerships determine visibility and volume.
- Universal vouchers are becoming a German-specific battleground. Retailers are pushing "one card, many merchants" propositions that sit between single-merchant cards and broad gift-card malls, tightening competition for aggregators and storefront platforms.
Key Players and New Entrants
- Third-party distributors/infrastructure: epay is a key enabler for third-party card distribution and digital gift card payments in Germany, partnering with national chains.
- Universal/multi-brand propositions: ALDI SUD has launched "ALDI WUNSCHE", a universal voucher redeemable across a wide partner set, signalling intensifying competition beyond traditional gift-card racks.
- B2B rewards and benefits: Edenred and Pluxee Deutschland compete for employer-funded gifting/benefits use cases, increasingly overlapping with gift-card-style instruments and redemption networks.
- New entrants: More non-traditional merchants are adopting gift cards as a category extension (e.g., bookstores), expanding distribution points and raising expectations for assortment management.
Shift gift cards from physical retail SKUs to account-linked digital value
- German retailers are moving gift cards away from one-time codes and plastic cards toward account-linked digital balances integrated into customer accounts. Platforms such as Amazon Germany and Zalando increasingly treat gift cards as stored value within a logged-in account rather than as a disposable voucher. Balance visibility, reuse, and partial redemption are positioned as standard functionality rather than premium features.
- Retailers are aligning gift cards with broader shifts toward account-based commerce, digital receipts, and app-centric customer journeys. From an operational standpoint, account-linked gift cards reduce customer service issues around lost codes, balance disputes, and fraud investigations. From a compliance perspective, tighter consumer protection expectations across Germany and the EU favour traceable, auditable stored-value instruments.
- This approach is expected to intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid accounts rather than retail products, with real-time balance updates and tighter linkage to identity and payment credentials. One-off, email-only codes will lose relevance outside of low-value gifting.
Embed gift cards into everyday grocery and fuel spend rather than seasonal gifting
- Large German grocery and fuel operators are positioning gift cards as part of routine household spending rather than as occasional presents. Chains such as REWE and EDEKA maintain broad third-party gift card assortments in high-frequency locations, while fuel retailers use gift cards to support predictable, repeat-use scenarios.
- Germany's preference for planned, budget-controlled spending favours prepaid instruments that cap exposure and simplify expense tracking. For retailers, everyday placement improves inventory turnover and reduces reliance on peak seasonal demand. Gift cards also function as a bridge between cash, girocard, and digital payments without forcing behaviour change.
- Gift cards will become more normalised in weekly shopping behaviour. Growth will come less from holidays and more from repeat, low- to mid-value use cases tied to fuel, groceries, and digital services.
Use gift cards as controlled instruments for corporate rewards and allowances
- German employers are increasingly using gift cards for employee benefits, incentives, and one-off allowances instead of cash bonuses. Retailer and multi-brand gift cards are structured to align with local tax and reporting frameworks, making them easier to administer at scale.
- HR and finance teams prefer instruments that offer spend control, clear documentation, and limited risk of misuse. Gift cards also allow employers to direct spend toward approved categories without managing complex reimbursement workflows. Broader labour-market pressure has made non-cash benefits more operationally relevant.
- Corporate demand is expected to remain structurally strong. Gift cards will increasingly be designed with programmatic controls, reporting, and lifecycle management, blurring the line between incentives and prepaid expense tools.
Reposition gift cards as lower-risk alternatives amid payment fraud concerns
- German consumers and retailers are reassessing payment choices in response to persistent digital fraud and scam activity. Gift cards are increasingly positioned as capped-value instruments that limit downside risk compared with open-ended payment methods. Public guidance from platforms such as Apple continues to reinforce clear rules for legitimate gift card use.
- Ongoing scrutiny of digital payment fraud has increased awareness of payment finality and recovery risk. For some consumers, gift cards offer a sense of control because exposure is limited to the prepaid amount. Retailers also benefit from clearer liability boundaries once value is redeemed within closed ecosystems.
- Fraud-aware positioning will remain relevant, but with tighter controls at purchase and redemption. Expect more friction at the point of sale and clearer consumer education, rather than unchecked expansion of high-value gift card transactions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$29.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Germany
Report Scope
Companies Featured
- Edeka
- Aldi
- Lidl
- Kaufland
- Amazon
- Netto Marken-Discount
- REWE
- Penny
- dm
- Zalando
Germany Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis
- Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category
- Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
Germany Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Germany Gift Card Market Size and Structure
- Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume
- Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute
Germany Digital Gift Card Market Analysis
- Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
- Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size
Germany Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method
- Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
- Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics
- Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type
Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Germany Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend
- Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute
Germany Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Festivals and Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebrations
- Self-Use
- Other Occasions
Germany Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size
- Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises
Germany Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel
- Online vs. Offline Distribution
- Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution
- First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution
Germany Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
- Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector
- Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector
Germany Competitive and Format-Level Analysis
- Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate
- Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference
- Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group
