Germany Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026-2030: Universal Voucher Innovation, Third-Party Infrastructure Expansion and Employer-Funded Rewards Intensify Competitive Dynamics

The Gift Card market in Germany is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$19.98 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 18.01 billion to approximately USD 29.57 billion.





Distribution consolidation will intensify. More chains will replicate the Thalia/ALDI pattern, making distributors and processors the pivotal gatekeepers. B2B integration will raise switching costs. HR/payroll platform integrations (e.g., Pluxee on Personio's marketplace) will push competition toward workflow embed and automated administration.



Current State of the Market

Compete on distribution reach, not just brand catalogue. Germany's gift card market is split across merchant-issued cards (e-commerce, electronics, grocery), third-party "open assortment" racks in high-footfall retail, and B2B rewards/benefits programs. Competitive intensity is highest in offline third-party distribution, where shelf space and retailer partnerships determine visibility and volume.

Universal vouchers are becoming a German-specific battleground. Retailers are pushing "one card, many merchants" propositions that sit between single-merchant cards and broad gift-card malls, tightening competition for aggregators and storefront platforms.

Key Players and New Entrants

Third-party distributors/infrastructure: epay is a key enabler for third-party card distribution and digital gift card payments in Germany, partnering with national chains.

Universal/multi-brand propositions: ALDI SUD has launched "ALDI WUNSCHE", a universal voucher redeemable across a wide partner set, signalling intensifying competition beyond traditional gift-card racks.

B2B rewards and benefits: Edenred and Pluxee Deutschland compete for employer-funded gifting/benefits use cases, increasingly overlapping with gift-card-style instruments and redemption networks.

New entrants: More non-traditional merchants are adopting gift cards as a category extension (e.g., bookstores), expanding distribution points and raising expectations for assortment management.

Shift gift cards from physical retail SKUs to account-linked digital value

German retailers are moving gift cards away from one-time codes and plastic cards toward account-linked digital balances integrated into customer accounts. Platforms such as Amazon Germany and Zalando increasingly treat gift cards as stored value within a logged-in account rather than as a disposable voucher. Balance visibility, reuse, and partial redemption are positioned as standard functionality rather than premium features.

Retailers are aligning gift cards with broader shifts toward account-based commerce, digital receipts, and app-centric customer journeys. From an operational standpoint, account-linked gift cards reduce customer service issues around lost codes, balance disputes, and fraud investigations. From a compliance perspective, tighter consumer protection expectations across Germany and the EU favour traceable, auditable stored-value instruments.

This approach is expected to intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid accounts rather than retail products, with real-time balance updates and tighter linkage to identity and payment credentials. One-off, email-only codes will lose relevance outside of low-value gifting.

Embed gift cards into everyday grocery and fuel spend rather than seasonal gifting

Large German grocery and fuel operators are positioning gift cards as part of routine household spending rather than as occasional presents. Chains such as REWE and EDEKA maintain broad third-party gift card assortments in high-frequency locations, while fuel retailers use gift cards to support predictable, repeat-use scenarios.

Germany's preference for planned, budget-controlled spending favours prepaid instruments that cap exposure and simplify expense tracking. For retailers, everyday placement improves inventory turnover and reduces reliance on peak seasonal demand. Gift cards also function as a bridge between cash, girocard, and digital payments without forcing behaviour change.

Gift cards will become more normalised in weekly shopping behaviour. Growth will come less from holidays and more from repeat, low- to mid-value use cases tied to fuel, groceries, and digital services.

Use gift cards as controlled instruments for corporate rewards and allowances

German employers are increasingly using gift cards for employee benefits, incentives, and one-off allowances instead of cash bonuses. Retailer and multi-brand gift cards are structured to align with local tax and reporting frameworks, making them easier to administer at scale.

HR and finance teams prefer instruments that offer spend control, clear documentation, and limited risk of misuse. Gift cards also allow employers to direct spend toward approved categories without managing complex reimbursement workflows. Broader labour-market pressure has made non-cash benefits more operationally relevant.

Corporate demand is expected to remain structurally strong. Gift cards will increasingly be designed with programmatic controls, reporting, and lifecycle management, blurring the line between incentives and prepaid expense tools.

Reposition gift cards as lower-risk alternatives amid payment fraud concerns

German consumers and retailers are reassessing payment choices in response to persistent digital fraud and scam activity. Gift cards are increasingly positioned as capped-value instruments that limit downside risk compared with open-ended payment methods. Public guidance from platforms such as Apple continues to reinforce clear rules for legitimate gift card use.

Ongoing scrutiny of digital payment fraud has increased awareness of payment finality and recovery risk. For some consumers, gift cards offer a sense of control because exposure is limited to the prepaid amount. Retailers also benefit from clearer liability boundaries once value is redeemed within closed ecosystems.

Fraud-aware positioning will remain relevant, but with tighter controls at purchase and redemption. Expect more friction at the point of sale and clearer consumer education, rather than unchecked expansion of high-value gift card transactions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Germany



Report Scope

Companies Featured

Edeka

Aldi

Lidl

Kaufland

Amazon

Netto Marken-Discount

REWE

Penny

dm

Zalando

Germany Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Germany Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Germany Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Germany Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Germany Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Germany Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

Germany Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Germany Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Germany Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Germany Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

