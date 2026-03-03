MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual Accelerates National Expansion, Adds 7 New Locations in 2025 and Surpasses 50 Restaurants Across Canada

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual, one of Canada’s most established casual dining brands, announces that it added seven new restaurants in 2025, marking a 15% year-over-year increase and officially surpassing 50 locations nationwide. This milestone underscores the renewed momentum behind the 66-year-old steakhouse brand and signals a significant expansion phase now focused on Ontario and Atlantic Canada.

MR MIKES added seven new locations in 2025, strengthening its presence across Western Canada and expanding further into Ontario. New restaurants opened in 2025:

Lacombe, AB

Lethbridge, AB

Rocky Mountain House, AB

Edmonton (Bonnie Doon), AB

Castlegar, BC

Kelowna, BC

Kitchener, ON





“This past year validated the strength of our strategy and the enduring appeal of our concept,” said Andy Lewicki, Director of Sales & Franchising. “Our disciplined approach to unit economics, marketing that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and an operations model built around consistency and hospitality is resonating with both guests and franchise partners. We’re seeing increased demand from operators who want a brand with a proven track record - and we’re just getting started!”

MR MIKES is targeting 100 units nationwide, fuelled by heightened interest from multi-unit franchise operators and entrepreneurs seeking a scalable, community-focused restaurant model with lower operational complexity than traditional steakhouses.

“MR MIKES is all about what sets us apart: genuine hospitality, a relaxed vibe, and great food served with a side of personality,” said Tony Zidar, President & COO. “With our unique mix of casual dining and the urbanLODGE lounge experience, we offer something guests can’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re here for a family dinner or to unwind with friends, MR MIKES delivers an experience that keeps Canadians coming back.”

The brand’s signature urbanLODGE - a comfortable, adult-friendly rec-room style lounge featuring board games, TVs, and a laidback atmosphere - continues to be a defining point of differentiation. Combined with a welcoming dining room, strong community involvement, and a team culture built around “Livin’ The MIKES Life”, the company says the concept is uniquely positioned for continued growth.

About MR MIKES

MR MIKES is a proud Canadian company, established in 1960. It is the place to come with good friends for great steaks and even better times. The MR MIKES brand is known and loved for its irreverent, comfortable, and non-pretentious steakhouse experience that resonates with Canadians for great food, affordable indulgences, and unique style. MR MIKES SteakhouseCasual currently operates 50 locations across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The company is actively expanding and seeking qualified franchise partners to support its journey to 100 locations nationwide.

Media Inquiries:

Andy Lewicki

Director of Sales & Franchising

alewicki@mrmikes.ca

236-380-5999

