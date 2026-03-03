Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ Infant Formulas Receive “Baby Food Product of the Year” In Fifth Annual Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula has been selected as “Baby Food Product of the Year” in their 5th annual awards program.

Good Start®1, a trusted infant formula brand for over 50 years, and Dr. Brown's2, makers of the No. 1 pediatrician-recommended baby bottle in the U.S.3, share a long-time mission of creating confident feeding experiences for families. Together, they offer infant formulas that provide complete nutrition specially formulated for tolerance concerns. The Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula line includes:

Soothe Pro® infant formula is made with probiotic L. reuteri and helps reduce fussiness with the first bottle.4 Soothe Pro® provides complete nutrition for babies experiencing gas, fussiness and spit-up.

Gentle Pro® infant formula provides complete nutrition and promotes easy digestion and softer stools.5 Gentle Pro® includes the probiotic B. lactis, a gut-friendly probiotic like the ones found in breast milk.

Soy-ease Pro® infant formula is milk and lactose-free, made with 100% plant-based proteins. Soy-ease Pro® provides complete nutrition for babies with fussiness and gas due to milk or lactose sensitivity.

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products, and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dive deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“This partnership brings together two highly trusted names in infant care for a tolerance-focused formula line that supports families navigating feeding challenges. Issues due to formula tolerance present new parents with a frustrating trial-and-error experience, always looking to switch formulas trying to find the right solution,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “The Good Start® | Dr. Brown’s™ infant formula line is making meaningful waves in the baby care industry by delivering tolerance-focused infant formulas that offer complete nutrition for babies with sensitive tummies to help parents get back to the good part of parenting. Congratulations on winning ‘Baby Food Product of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

1GOOD START is a registered trademark used under license from Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

2Dr. Brown's is a trademark used under license from the Dr. Brown's Company

3 IQVIA Health ProVoice Survey 2023

4 Study results among parents of fussy infants. Czerkies L, et al. Int J Pediatr. 2018:4676758

5Compared to intact protein formulas. Czerkies L, et al. Int J Pediatr. 2018:4676758

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ Infant Formulas

Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula provides parents with high-quality, trusted infant formulas to create confident feeding experiences. Understanding how stressful it can be when a baby suffers from fussiness, spit-up, gas and more, Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula solutions aim to help parents get back to the good parts of parenting with tolerance-focused solutions. Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ Gentle Pro® and Soothe Pro® infant formulas are unique with gut-friendly probiotics, 100% whey proteins, free from casein curdling and made using an advanced two-step hydrolysis process, which breaks down intact proteins to make them easier to digest. For more information, visit www.goodstartbaby.com .

About Dr. Brown's Company

Dr. Brown's is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for babies. The Dr. Brown's lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups, solid feeding and baby care products are regarded for their technology and function. Dr. Brown's bottles have won 17 consecutive Parents/American Baby awards. The Dr. Brown's Anti-Colic Options+™ bottles earned "Best Glass Bottle" in the 2024 Parents Magazine Best for Baby Awards, and Dr. Brown's as a brand won "Best Bottle Brand" in the 2024 What to Expect Feeding Awards. Dr. Brown's products are available at baby specialty and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit drbrownsbaby.com .

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com .

