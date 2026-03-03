Two Telecom Industry Veterans Announce Creation of Alliance to Support Clients Facing Regulatory Barriers in California

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. and UNION CITY, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jalore Strategy LLC, and Stern Digital LLC today announced the formation of an alliance to work together supporting the strategic and regulatory interests of their respective clients. The two principals, John A. Gutierrez and Jeremy H. Stern are both telecommunications veterans. Stern, with more than 4 decades of cable, broadband and telecom experience, was recently inducted as a Cable Pioneer. Gutierrez has served in both the public and private sectors around telecommunications policy for almost 40 years. They first began working together almost 30 years ago on major telecom infrastructure projects and regulatory initiatives for competitive local telephone companies, cable operators and broadband providers.

“To say that I am thrilled to be working with John again would be an understatement,” said Stern. “He is a principled and brilliant strategist with a successful track record spanning decades advising some of the largest companies in the industry. I am honored to be able to bring his expertise to Stern Digital clients.”

“As I begin the next chapter of my professional journey, I’m pleased to be partnering once again with Jeremy and Stern Digital,” said Gutierrez. “Jeremy opened the door to my career nearly thirty years ago, and I’ve long valued his strategic insight and business acumen. I’m excited about this renewed collaboration and the opportunity to support Stern Digital’s clients as they navigate today’s regulatory and business challenges.”

John and Jeremy worked together launching cable modem service and digital telephony services in the late 1990s bringing competition and advanced new services to Californians in Los Angeles and the Central Valley. Jeremy and John first met in 1996 when John was a Policy Advisor at the California Public Utilities Commission Stern was at the CPUC advocating for the approval of one of the first facilities-based licenses for his company, Continental Telecommunications of California, Inc. He hired John the next year, and thus began a successful partnership for the next 6 years helping to clear barriers to entry for telecommunications and broadband providers, including MediaOne, BroadRiver Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Charter Communications.

Background on Jalore Strategy

After more than three decades leading public policy, regulatory affairs, and strategic initiatives across California’s telecommunications and utilities sectors, Jalore Strategy was founded to deliver high‑impact consulting, regulatory strategy, and organizational advisory services to clients navigating complex policy environments. The firm is built on John A. Gutierrez’s extensive executive experience, including his tenure as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Comcast, where he directed statewide regulatory strategy, secured over $100 million in broadband investment, shaped major CPUC proceedings, and advanced digital equity initiatives across California. His earlier roles in government affairs, economic analysis, and public policy further strengthened his ability to translate technical issues into actionable strategy, build durable stakeholder relationships, and guide organizations through high‑stakes decision‑making. Jalore Strategy brings this depth of experience to organizations seeking clarity, alignment, and measurable impact in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Background on Stern Digital

After working for Google and YouTube for nearly a dozen years, Stern Digital was formed three years ago to provide strategic consulting, regulatory and business development services to media and broadband clients around the country. With more than 45 years of industry experience as an executive and communications attorney, Jeremy has a wealth of experience covering the gamut from leading regulatory and legislative strategies to new business development for Silicon Valley startups to winning multiple telecommunications rights of way and wireless tower litigation cases to negotiating first of a kind content licensing deals for digital distribution companies. In addition to serving on the MediaOne executive team that launched 1.0 Megabit broadband service and digital telephony in 1997, Jeremy was on the teams that launched the 1.0 Gigabit broadband service for Google Fiber in 2012, and the innovative virtual cable service, YouTube TV in 2017.

For more information, contact:

John A. Gutierrez, Principal

Jalore Strategy, LLC

M: (510) 461-4173

E: John@JaloreStrategy.com

www.jalorestrategy.com

Jeremy H. Stern, President

Stern Digital LLC

M: (310) 920-2163

E: Jeremy@sterndigital.net

www.sterndigital.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce2068db-ebeb-4e71-b57d-f58419ecaaad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4d9a504-44a9-4799-9933-ad1c489f5066