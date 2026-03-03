Orangekloud Technology Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Singapore, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for development of mobile applications, today announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Markets Listing Requirements.

As previously disclosed on February 4, 2026, the Company received a Staff Delisting Determinations Letter indicating that the Company’s securities had closed below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, failing to meet the minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). At that time, the Company stated its intention to appeal the Staff Determination by requesting an oral hearing before the Nasdaq Hearing Panel (the “Panel”) pursuant to Listing Rule 5815.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff have since advised the Hearings Department that the Company has regained compliance with the bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(c) and is now in full compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Markets listing requirement. As a result, the hearing before the Panel previously scheduled for March 17, 2026, has been cancelled. The Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ORKT.”

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter and regained full compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards,” said Alex Goh, CEO of Orangekloud Technology. “This outcome reflects the confidence our shareholders and the market have in our long-term vision. We remain focused on advancing our business initiatives and delivering value to our shareholders.”

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. A suite of eMOBIQ® mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas. The industry sectors focused on include Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, etc.

