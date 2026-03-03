Eimskip: Consolidated financial statements and Annual & sustainability report for 2025

Eimskip has today published its audited consolidated financial statements for 2025. On 28 January 2026, Eimskip published a management financial report including the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results. In addition, Eimskip is publishing the Annual & sustainability report for 2025.

The audited Consolidated financial statements can be found here: www.eimskip.com/2025/consolidated-financial-statements-2025

The Annual & Sustainability Report can be found here: https://www.eimskip.com/2025/annual-report-2025

