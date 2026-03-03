Fairfield Announces the Opening of Rowlen Apartments in Broomfield, Colorado

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield, a nationwide developer and property manager, today announced the grand opening of Rowlen Apartments, a newly constructed 297-apartment residential community located at 1151 Spring Place in Broomfield, Colo. Offering studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, including 70 income-aligned residences, Rowlen includes an amenity-rich living experience in one of the most desirable and fastest-growing cities along Colorado’s Front Range. Broomfield is currently ranked in the top spot on Livability.com’s Top 25 Best Places to Live Out West.

“Rowlen represents Fairfield’s continued focus on developing thoughtfully designed communities in highly livable, growth-oriented markets like Broomfield, which is consistently recognized as one of the top places to live,” said Jacob Lorson, Development Associate. “Located near I-25, Highway 7, and E-470, this community offers strong regional connectivity along with an easy commute to both Denver International Airport and the Broomfield Regional Airport.”

Designed with modern mountain architecture and a garden-style layout, Rowlen creates a sense of community through its robust design and amenity offerings, including a four-season pool, pet spa with built-in wash, outdoor gear storage, tinker space, direct-access garages, and Level 2 EV chargers. Inside the apartment homes, residents will find stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, flexible layouts, and refined touches that reflect Fairfield’s commitment to high-quality design.

“Sustainability is integrated throughout the community, highlighted by an on-site solar power system atop the clubhouse and leasing building,” Lorson added. “Additionally, Fairfield is constructing and dedicating nearly six acres of publicly accessible park space that will include a pedestrian path, basketball court, and open areas that enhance long-term value for residents and the broader community.”

Rowlen is now leasing online and in person. Visit RowlenApartments.com to view photos and floor plans, schedule a tour, or begin the leasing process at this Fairfield community.

