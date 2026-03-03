RedTeam Will Host RedTeam On The Road One Night Only In Orlando

Orlando, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Construction Technology is bringing its community to Orlando for an evening built specifically for commercial construction leaders.

RedTeam on the Road will take place March 24 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Canvas Event Venue. The one night only event is designed to connect commercial general contractors and decision makers for meaningful conversation, peer insight and practical leadership takeaways. Attendance is free and includes food and drinks for registered guests.

The theme of the evening, Built on Culture: How Construction Teams Grow, Adapt and Scale Together, will explore how strong internal culture directly impacts profitability, retention and scalable growth in commercial construction firms. Attendees will hear real world perspectives from industry peers navigating expansion, operational complexity and workforce challenges in today’s market.

Unlike large conferences, RedTeam on the Road is intentionally structured to foster discussion and connection among leaders responsible for driving strategy and performance inside their organizations. Owners, presidents, operations leaders and project executives will walk away with actionable ideas they can implement immediately within their teams.

“Construction is built on relationships,” said Craig Tate, CEO of RedTeam. “RedTeam on the Road creates space for commercial construction leaders to share challenges, exchange ideas and learn from one another in a setting that encourages honest conversation.”

Founded to serve the unique needs of general contractors, RedTeam Construction Technology provides a purpose built construction management platform that connects field and office teams, streamlines workflows and supports profitable growth for commercial construction firms.

Seating is limited and registration is now open. Construction leaders interested in strengthening team alignment, improving operational performance and scaling with intention are encouraged to reserve their spot.