China Gift Card Business and Investment Report 2026: Market to Reach $268 Billion by 2030 - Alibaba and Tencent Lead as Platform-Integrated Ecosystems Drive Prepaid Value Adoption

The Gift Card market in China is expected to grow by 7.5% on annual basis to reach US$204.29 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 190.04 billion to approximately USD 268.98 billion.





China's gift card market is characterised by high competitive concentration within large platform ecosystems rather than fragmentation among specialist gift card players. Gift cards operate primarily as closed-loop value instruments, embedded inside dominant e-commerce, payment, and digital-service platforms.

Competition is less about card design or retail shelf presence and more about ecosystem reach, merchant coverage, and integration with wallets, enterprise systems, and content platforms. Independent, cross-platform gift card aggregators play a limited role compared to Western markets, as platform owners retain tight control over issuance and redemption.



Over the next 2-4 years, competitive intensity will increase within ecosystems but remain limited across ecosystems. Large platforms will deepen control through tighter wallet integration, enterprise tooling, and category-specific gift products. Cross-platform interoperability will remain constrained, favouring incumbents with scale and regulatory alignment. Standalone gift card providers are unlikely to gain a meaningful share unless tightly coupled to dominant platforms.

Key Players and New Entrants

The market is led by platform-native players, including Alibaba Group, which distributes gift cards across Taobao, Tmall, and affiliated digital services, and Tencent, where gift cards and prepaid value are deeply embedded within WeChat Pay-enabled merchant and content ecosystems. JD.com plays a strong role in enterprise and logistics-linked gift cards, particularly for corporate procurement and employee benefits. Digital content-focused players, such as NetEase, issue prepaid and gift value tied directly to games and subscriptions. New entrants tend to emerge within existing ecosystems (e.g., vertical SaaS providers enabling enterprise gifting) rather than as standalone consumer brands.

Embed Gift Cards as Native Wallet Value Inside Super-Apps

Gift cards in China are increasingly structured as stored value embedded directly within super-app wallets rather than as standalone retail products. Platforms such as Alibaba Group (via Taobao and Tmall) and Tencent (via WeChat Pay) position gift cards as balance-like instruments usable across multiple in-ecosystem services, including commerce, digital content, and services. Consumers purchase, store, and redeem gift value without leaving the primary app environment, blurring the line between gifting, prepaid balance, and promotional credit.

China's retail and digital services ecosystem is already organised around closed-loop platforms where payments, identity, loyalty, and fulfilment are tightly integrated. Gift cards fit naturally as another internal value container that reinforces ecosystem retention rather than external spending. Platforms also prefer wallet-native value because it reduces fraud exposure and customer service friction associated with one-time codes.

This model will intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble account-level balances rather than discrete products, limiting the role of independent aggregators and reducing interoperability across platforms.

Reposition Gift Cards as Programmatic Corporate Spend Tools

Enterprises in China are using gift cards as controlled, programmatic disbursement tools for employee benefits, sales incentives, and customer engagement rather than discretionary rewards. Platforms such as JD.com offer enterprise gifting and prepaid solutions that allow bulk issuance, category restrictions, and usage tracking within JD's merchant network.

Corporate demand is shaped by compliance, tax treatment, and internal controls. Gift cards provide a middle ground between cash (hard to control) and merchandise (logistically complex). As enterprise procurement and HR functions digitise, gift cards are treated as configurable spend instruments rather than rewards.

B2B volumes will become structurally more important than consumer seasonal gifting. Expect tighter integration between enterprise platforms, invoicing systems, and gift-card issuance, with reduced tolerance for open-ended or transferable value.

Use Gift Cards to Monetise Digital-Only Consumption Categories

Gift cards in China are widely used to prepay for digital consumption such as gaming, streaming, education, and creator economies. Platforms linked to NetEase and Tencent distribute prepaid value that converts directly into in-platform credits rather than external vouchers.

Digital content platforms prioritise prepaid value to manage churn, smooth revenue recognition, and reduce reliance on card-based subscriptions. Gift cards also support parental control and youth spending management, which are persistent regulatory and social considerations in China.

Digital-only gift cards will continue to expand, while physical retail gifting becomes relatively less strategic. Closed-loop prepaid models will dominate categories where recurring spend and content regulation intersect.

Apply Gift Cards as Risk-Managed Alternatives to Direct Payments

Gift cards are increasingly positioned as lower-risk payment substitutes in scenarios involving minors, promotions, or controlled access. Some platforms encourage prepaid or gift-based funding before allowing spend in sensitive categories, reducing exposure to chargebacks and misuse.

Heightened scrutiny of consumer protection, youth spending, and platform accountability encourages intermediated value rather than unrestricted payments. Gift cards provide a buffer layer between funding sources and consumption.

Risk-segmented gift cards will persist as a functional layer in regulated or sensitive use cases. This will reinforce closed ecosystems and reduce cross-platform portability of gift value.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $204.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $268.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered China



Report Scope

Companies Featured

JD.com

Alibaba (all brands)

Vip.com

Unimart

Yonghui Superstores

RT-Mart

Belle (all brands)

Samsung Retail

Wumart

Suning.com

China Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

China Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

China Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

China Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

China Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

China Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

China Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

China Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

China Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

China Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

China Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

China Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

China Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

China Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

