Statement on Diesel and Natural Gas Generators at Data Centers

Washington, DC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) today released the following statement from Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director, regarding state and local legislation and the evaluation of diesel and natural gas generator use at data centers:

“Our reliance on digital information and the opportunity to learn from and use that information in artificial intelligence applications has never been greater. This is driving the expanded need for data centers across the U.S. According to major industry analysts, the U.S. is expected to build approximately 550 to 750 new data centers in the next five years.

“The rapid growth of data centers has sparked extensive discussion among communities and local governments across the U.S. Key issues include site suitability, electrical power supply and impacts on rates, water consumption, and other factors. Among these are the use and impacts of backup diesel and natural gas generators.

“It is important for all stakeholders to have accurate, fact-based information as these discussions move forward. Every generator at every data center is subject to a range of federal, state, and local air quality and operating permits. These permits govern emissions performance, testing requirements, safety, fuel supply and storage, noise attenuation, generator locations, allowable unit counts, and many other conditions of operation. Engine manufacturers provide generators that meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-certified emissions standards for the purpose specified by the data center operator.

“Today’s advanced diesel and natural gas-powered generators are a critical component in delivering high-quality, reliable power for emergency and other operational needs at data centers. Their combination of fast response time, load-carrying capacity, and power quality meets or exceeds the growing demands of data centers to ensure uninterrupted power and comply with rigorous uptime requirements.

“For most data centers, generators are used exclusively in emergency applications – such as during loss of normal power – and are permitted to operate for up to 100 hours annually for testing and maintenance. They are not in use for the remaining hours of the year, except during a grid power outage, when the units can run until power is restored.

“Concerns about shortfalls in electric power supply from the grid have identified the use of existing power-generating assets like diesel and natural gas generators on an intermittent basis to shore up the grid and prevent blackouts to residential and commercial customers. If generators are to be used for these purposes, such as supporting the local electric grid during emergencies, the generator type and allowable operating time is determined by the EPA certification level (Tier 2 or Tier 4), in addition to any applicable local requirements.

“Other uses such as providing power to the grid during periods of high demand (demand response or peaking) or supplying baseload or prime power when the data center is not connected to grid power requires that generators meet additional criteria governing allowable runtimes and emissions certification levels.

“Engine manufacturers work with their customers to design new systems that meet operational needs while also being more sustainable, with many options including the ability to achieve near-zero emissions. Existing installations can be retrofitted with advanced control technology that can significantly reduce emissions. Many facilities are upgrading older units with systems comparable to those used on Tier 4 generators, including selective catalytic reduction (SCR). SCR technology is highly effective at reducing nitrogen oxides and other pollutants to very low levels.

“Beyond equipment upgrades, operators are required to ensure that generators and their emissions control systems are functioning properly. Unlike passenger vehicles or other mobile sources, any fault or alarm at a stationary source must be reported to the permitting authority, adding an added layer of oversight and accountability.

“Fuel choice offers another meaningful pathway for emissions reduction. Data centers can use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) or renewable diesel in place of conventional petroleum diesel in most applications where these fuels are available. These fuels are true ‘drop‑in’ replacements and can reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions by up to 80%, depending on the feedstock.

“As policymakers and community leaders evaluate data centers, questions and concerns regarding the emissions performance of generators have arisen. Key insights on this matter have been provided in Virginia, the largest data center hub in the U.S., where the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission issued a report in 2023 on the impacts of the data center industry in Virginia. Regarding the emissions concerns, they found that…"

"Data center generators are run mostly only for maintenance, and most data center operators interviewed by JLARC staff reported experiencing zero to two minor outages per site in the last two years, with nearly all outages being only a few hours long. Consequently, data centers’ diesel generators are a relatively small contributor to regional air pollution—in Northern Virginia, they make up less than 4 percent of regional emissions of nitrogen oxides and 0.1 percent or less of carbon monoxide and particulate matter emissions.”

