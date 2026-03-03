Canada Gift Card Business Report 2026: An $11.18 Billion Market by 2030 as Retail Giants and Incentive Platforms Intensify Competition

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Canada is expected to grow by 6.5% on annual basis to reach US$8.81 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 6.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 8.27 billion to approximately USD 11.18 billion.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Canada, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.

Competitive differentiation will increasingly depend on depth of digital distribution, fraud management, and enterprise-grade reporting. Large retailers are likely to internalise more gift card capabilities, while intermediaries focus on B2B, cross-brand aggregation, and international use cases. Over the next 2-4 years, competition is expected to intensify around corporate spend, controlled disbursements, and wallet-native experiences rather than consumer gifting alone.



Current State of the Market

The Canadian gift card market is characterised by moderate-to-high competitive intensity, driven by a mix of large retailers issuing closed-loop cards and specialised intermediaries managing multi-brand and corporate distribution.

Gift cards are no longer treated solely as seasonal retail products; they now serve as stored-value instruments embedded in loyalty programs, mobile apps, and enterprise reward workflows.

Competition increasingly centres on distribution access (retail, digital, and B2B), fraud controls, and integration with payments and loyalty systems rather than on card denominations or formats.

Key Players and New Entrants

Closed-loop issuers: Major retailers such as Amazon Canada, Walmart Canada, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire dominate consumer-facing gift card issuance through physical stores and apps.

Multi-brand and B2B platforms: Blackhawk Network, InComm Payments, and Buyatab play a central role in aggregation, corporate rewards, and digital fulfilment.

Newer entrants and fintech overlap: Digital-first incentive platforms and HR-tech vendors are embedding gift cards into broader employee engagement and payout tools, increasing indirect competition.

Shift gift cards from physical retail SKUs to account-linked digital value

Canadian retailers and platforms are increasingly treating gift cards as account-linked stored value rather than as one-time codes or plastic cards. Amazon (Canada) positions gift cards as balance-based value inside a logged-in account, enabling partial redemption, balance carry-forward, and reuse. Indigo supports digital gift cards that sit alongside loyalty and customer profiles, reducing reliance on email-delivered codes.

Canada's retail sector is increasingly account-centric, with loyalty programs, digital receipts, and app-based engagement now standard across mass retail and specialty. Account-linked gift cards reduce customer service friction related to lost codes, balance disputes, and fraud, while improving auditability and compliance with consumer protection expectations.

This model will intensify. Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid accounts embedded in retailer ecosystems, with physical cards retained mainly for in-store discovery and seasonal use.

Embed gift cards into everyday wallets and checkout flows

Gift cards in Canada are moving into everyday payment journeys rather than being treated as a separate gifting category. Starbucks Canada continues to position digital gift cards as reloadable app balances integrated with payments and loyalty. Major retailers are increasingly offering gift cards directly within apps and at checkout, rather than on standalone "gift card" pages.

High smartphone penetration and the routine use of mobile apps for retail and foodservice have normalised stored-value and balance-based payments. Retailers benefit from increased repeat visits and reduced friction between gifting, self-use, and top-ups.

Wallet-native gift cards will become the default digital format. Expect fewer one-time e-gift codes and greater emphasis on reload, balance visibility, and in-app redemption.

Use gift cards as controlled instruments for corporate and public-sector spend

Canadian enterprises and institutions are using gift cards as controlled-value tools for employee rewards, incentives, and targeted disbursements. Retail and digital gift cards are increasingly preferred over cash equivalents for traceability and spend control.

Employers and public bodies face higher expectations around auditability, misuse prevention, and clear usage boundaries. Gift cards offer defined acceptance rules while remaining easier to distribute than vouchers or reimbursements.

Corporate and institutional use will expand, driven by stronger demand for reporting, expiry management, and configurable controls embedded in gift-card programs.

Tighten fraud prevention and consumer-protection controls around gift cards

Canadian retailers and payment partners are strengthening fraud controls and issuing consumer warnings about gift cards, particularly in high-risk categories commonly targeted by scams. In-store prompts, purchase limits, and clearer messaging on legitimate use cases are becoming more common.

Ongoing public attention on payment fraud and scams has increased scrutiny of gift cards as hard-to-recover instruments. Retailers bear reputational and operational risk when cards are misused, even if fraud originates outside their systems.

Risk management will become a core design consideration. Expect more friction at purchase for certain cards, better staff training, and closer coordination between retailers and payment networks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Canada



Report Scope

Companies Featured

Real Canadian Superstore

Shoppers Drug Mart

Home Depot

Canadian Tire

Dollarama

Home Hardware

Safeway

Amazon

Loblaw

Foodland

Canada Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast

Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis

Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category

Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

Canada Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category

Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector

Canada Gift Card Market Size and Structure

Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume

Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute

Canada Digital Gift Card Market Analysis

Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size

Canada Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method

Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics

Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type

Canada Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend

Canada Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute

Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend

Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast

Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute

Canada Gift Card Spend by Occasion

Festivals and Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebrations

Self-Use

Other Occasions

Canada Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises

Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises

Canada Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel

Online vs. Offline Distribution

Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution

First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution

Canada Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector

Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector

Canada Competitive and Format-Level Analysis

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers

Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate

Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference

Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62bp8n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment