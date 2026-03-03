Brazil Gift Card Business Databook Report 2026: Market to Grow by Over $5.5 Billion by 2030 with Distribution Concentrating Around Large Retail Chains, Marketplaces, and Digital Platforms

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gift Card market in Brazil is expected to grow by 11.5% on annual basis to reach US$9.05 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 12.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 8.11 billion to approximately USD 13.66 billion.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Brazil, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.

Consolidation risk increases as large platforms seek control of stored-value distribution and employer-funded spend (expect more tie-ups between wallets, platforms, and benefits providers). Payment innovation widens the toolbox: new Pix capabilities (recurring payments and installments) will push merchants to rethink promotions and stored-value strategies, raising the bar for seamless digital issuance and redemption.

Current State of the Market

Closed-loop retailer cards anchored by large omnichannel and e-commerce players (e.g., Carrefour Brasil running its own "Cartao Presente" program). Marketplace-led distribution where consumers buy third-party gift cards alongside other SKUs (e.g., broad "cartao-presente/gift card" listings via Mercado Livre).

Corporate incentives/benefits rails where "gift card" behaves like controlled stored value for employers and campaigns; this space is increasingly shaped by the same players that dominate vouchers and prepaid benefits. Competitive intensity is rising as gifting, incentives, and stored value converge into app-led journeys and merchant-funded promotions, making distribution partnerships as important as issuance.

Key Players and New Entrants

Retail issuers defend closed ecosystems: Carrefour Brasil (its own program) and other large retailers use gift cards to retain spend within their channels.

Benefits incumbents extend into "gifting-like" use cases: Edenred (Ticket), Pluxee, Alelo, and VR remain central in employer-funded value flows and are positioned to bundle incentives and gift instruments as rules evolve.

New entrants focus on software and multi-brand catalogs for corporate gifting and engagement, aiming to reduce operational friction for HR/procurement buyers.

Shift Gift Cards from One-Time Vouchers to Account-Linked Digital Stored Value

Gift cards in Brazil are increasingly issued and redeemed as digital balances linked to user accounts rather than as physical cards or single-use codes. Platforms such as Amazon Brasil allow gift card values to persist in customer accounts, enabling partial redemption and balance carry-forward. Large omnichannel retailers, including Magazine Luiza, have expanded digital gift card support across logged-in app and web journeys rather than relying on emailed codes.

Brazilian retail has become highly account-centric, with strong penetration of mobile apps, loyalty programs, and digital receipts. Retailers are seeking to reduce customer-service friction linked to lost codes and balance disputes, while improving traceability amid increased attention to traceability and consumer transparency.

Account-linked digital gift cards are expected to become the default format for major retailers and platforms. Physical cards will remain relevant mainly for in-store gifting and cash-based purchases, but will decline in strategic importance.

Embed Gift Cards into Wallets and Instant-Payment Ecosystems

Gift cards are increasingly distributed and redeemed within payment and wallet ecosystems rather than as standalone products. Brazilian digital wallets and super-apps, including Mercado Pago, support gift card purchases and redemptions alongside balance payments, loyalty points, and PIX-linked payments.

The widespread adoption of instant payments through PIX has reshaped consumer expectations toward real-time, app-based value storage and redemption. Wallet operators view gift cards as a complementary stored-value layer that increases engagement without extending credit.

Gift cards will increasingly resemble prepaid wallet balances rather than discrete gifting instruments. Distribution will shift toward in-app placement, with reduced reliance on physical retail racks.

Use Gift Cards as Structured Corporate and Promotional Spend Tools

Brazilian enterprises are expanding the use of gift cards for employee rewards, customer incentives, and promotional campaigns. Issuers such as Edenred Brasil and Alelo integrate gift cards into broader benefits and incentive platforms rather than treating them as ad hoc bonuses.

Employers and platforms seek controlled, traceable alternatives to cash payouts that align with internal policies and fiscal considerations. Digital gift cards provide predefined spend value without introducing payroll complexity.

Corporate and platform-driven issuance is expected to grow faster than consumer gifting. Gift cards will increasingly be positioned as spend-control instruments embedded in enterprise ecosystems.

Consolidate Distribution through Large Retail and Platform Partnerships

Gift card distribution in Brazil is concentrating around large retail chains, marketplaces, and digital platforms. Supermarkets and electronics retailers such as Carrefour Brasil act as aggregation points for multi-brand gift cards, while online marketplaces expand first-party digital issuance.

Scale players benefit from higher footfall, established supplier relationships, and integrated digital checkout flows. Smaller standalone gift-card sellers face rising costs related to fraud prevention, reconciliation, and compliance.

Competitive intensity will increase around platform-led distribution. Independent and fragmented issuers are likely to lose relevance unless integrated into larger retail or payment ecosystems.

