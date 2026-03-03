Belgium Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2026: 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics 2021-2030

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gift Card market in Belgium is expected to grow by 7.4% on annual basis to reach US$2.11 billion in 2026. The gift card market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 7.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the Gift Card sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of USD 1.96 billion to approximately USD 2.77 billion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Gift Card industry in Belgium, covering growth opportunities and potential constraints across multiple retail sectors. With more than 90+ KPIs, this report delivers a comprehensive view of gift card market dynamics, including market size and outlook, spend patterns, digital adoption, and competitive market share insights.
It breaks down market opportunities across gift card formats and usage dimensions, including functional attributes (open loop and closed loop), retail and corporate segments, distribution channels (online and offline), and delivery models. In addition, it provides clear insights into consumer and corporate purchasing behaviour, gifting occasions, and retail sector spending patterns. KPIs measured in both value and volume terms enable a deep understanding of gift card adoption, usage intensity, and end-market dynamics.
Reasons to Buy
- Strategic and Innovation Insights: Understand where the gift card market in Belgium is heading by assessing how the ecosystem is shifting toward digital gift cards, evolving delivery mechanisms, and changing format preferences (single-brand vs multi-brand). The report also helps interpret how redemption behaviour and sales uplift considerations are influencing retailer and corporate programme strategies.
- Comprehensive Understanding of Gift Card Market Dynamics in Belgium: Build a full view of gifting and gift cards by linking total gift spend with retail and corporate consumer gift spend, and then narrowing into gift card-specific performance. The coverage spans consumer segments, product categories, retail sectors, and market share views to explain how the market is structured and where growth is concentrated.
- Value and Volume-Based KPIs for Market Accuracy: Use a structured KPI view across gift card spend size and forecast, transaction value and volume, average value per card, and unused value to evaluate market momentum and efficiency. The report further strengthens accuracy through digital gift card sizing, penetration by occasion, and detailed split views for retail and corporate consumers.
- Competitive Landscape Assessment: Evaluate market concentration and competitive intensity through retailer-level closed-loop market share analysis, along with comparisons by functional attribute (open-loop vs closed-loop) and format preference (single-brand vs multi-brand). This supports realistic benchmarking of leading retailers and the relative role of competing propositions in Belgium.
- Actionable Inputs for Distribution and Growth Strategies: Identify where opportunity is strongest by analysing channel splits (online vs offline) and online sub-channels (first-party vs third-party), alongside sector-level views of gift card spend and sales uplift. These insights help refine expansion priorities, partner selection, and distribution strategy across retail and corporate programmes.
- In-Depth Purchase Behaviour and Demographic Insights: Strengthen targeting and programme design using insights on payment method share, spend split by age, income, and gender, and how digital gift card behaviour differs across demographics. Corporate demand is further unpacked by company type and company size, supporting more tailored incentive and gifting strategies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|320
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.77 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Belgium
Report Scope
Companies Featured
- Carrefour Hypermarket
- Magazine Luiza
- Americanas
- Casas Bahia
- Extra
- Havan
- Natura Cosmeticos
- Walmart Supercenter
- Cencosud Brasil
- Assai Atacadista
Belgium Total Gift Spend Overview and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Value - Market Size and Forecast
- Total Gift Spend by Volume - Trend Analysis
- Gift Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Spend Analysis by Product Category
- Gift Spend Analysis by Retail Sector
Belgium Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Retail Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Belgium Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Volume
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Product Category
- Corporate Consumer Gift Spend by Retail Sector
Belgium Gift Card Market Size and Structure
- Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend by Transaction Value and Volume
- Average Value per Gift Card and Unused Value Analysis
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Consumer Segment
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Functional Attribute
Belgium Digital Gift Card Market Analysis
- Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
- Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
- Digital Gift Card Spend by Enterprise Size
Belgium Gift Card Spend by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Method
- Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender
- Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics
- Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Type
Belgium Retail Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Belgium Corporate Consumer Gift Card Analysis
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend
Belgium Gift Card Spend by Functional Attribute
- Open Loop vs. Closed Loop Gift Card Spend
- Open Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Closed Loop Gift Card Spend - Market Size and Forecast
- Average Gift Card Value by Functional Attribute
Belgium Gift Card Spend by Occasion
- Festivals and Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebrations
- Self-Use
- Other Occasions
Belgium Corporate Gift Card Spend by Company Size
- Gift Card Spend by Large Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Mid-Tier Enterprises
- Gift Card Spend by Small-Scale Enterprises
Belgium Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel
- Online vs. Offline Distribution
- Retail vs. Corporate Closed Loop Distribution
- First-Party vs. Third-Party Online Distribution
Belgium Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector
- Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector - Market Size and Forecast
- Gift Card Spend Market Share by Retail Sector
- Sales Uplift Impact by Retail Sector
Belgium Competitive and Format-Level Analysis
- Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers
- Gift Card Market Share by Redemption Rate
- Single-Brand vs. Multi-Brand Gift Card Preference
- Digital Gift Card Delivery Channel Share by Age Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7no34u
