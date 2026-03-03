TORONTO, ON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As revenue growth remains a defining priority for companies across North America, the ability to recruit top B2B sales talent has become a strategic advantage. Quota Crushers Agency continues to strengthen its position as a specialized sales recruitment talent agency dedicated exclusively to recruiting top sales executives in the most competitive markets in the United States and Canada.

With offices in Palo Alto in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and Toronto, Quota Crushers Agency operates across major revenue hubs including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. The firm focuses on markets where competition for Account Executives, Vice Presidents of Sales, Chief Sales Officers, and revenue-focused CEOs is strongest across tech, software, logistics, and finance.

As a performance-driven sales recruitment agency, Quota Crushers Agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage SaaS companies, fintech firms, enterprise software providers, logistics technology companies, and established financial services organizations that require proven revenue operators.

Quota Crushers Agency differentiates itself from traditional HR firms by operating as a sales recruitment talent agency built by former enterprise sales executives. Every recruiter on the team has carried a quota, managed pipeline, closed complex B2B deals, and operated under revenue pressure.

"We are a sales recruitment agency run by operators," said Eden Mordchaev, CEO of Quota Crushers Agency. "Every recruiter here has carried a number and exceeded revenue targets. That allows us to recruit top B2B sales talent based on performance, not just resumes."

Recruiting top sales executives in Miami, Toronto, New York, Vancouver, Dallas, or Chicago requires understanding quota attainment, territory structure, average deal size, compensation models, and sales cycle complexity. According to Mordchaev, that operational background allows the firm to evaluate candidates with a revenue-first mindset.

"When a company hires a Vice President of Sales in Miami or a Chief Sales Officer in Toronto, that decision directly impacts revenue forecasting and growth trajectory," Mordchaev said. "A sales recruitment talent agency must understand the financial implications of every hire."

A defining feature of Quota Crushers Agency is its sourcing methodology. Ninety-seven percent of candidates placed by the firm are recruited through direct headhunting. Only three percent of roles are posted online.

"The strongest sales executives are not actively applying to job boards," Mordchaev said. "They are already producing revenue in competitive markets like Miami, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles. If you want to recruit top sales talent, you must proactively identify and engage them."

In highly competitive business hubs such as Miami, New York City, Toronto, Vancouver, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, and Atlanta, companies are competing aggressively for experienced Account Executives and Vice Presidents of Sales. By prioritizing a headhunting-first model, Quota Crushers Agency gains access to top B2B sales talent that may not be visible through traditional recruiting channels.

This approach has proven particularly effective in enterprise software, SaaS, fintech, logistics technology, artificial intelligence, and financial services where senior sales leaders play a direct role in revenue expansion.

While Silicon Valley and Los Angeles remain important technology hubs, Miami and Canada represent equally significant areas of focus for Quota Crushers Agency.

Miami has rapidly evolved into a major center for fintech, venture-backed startups, and cross-border commerce. Recruiting top B2B sales talent in Miami requires understanding regional growth trends, emerging capital flows, and international expansion strategies.

"Miami has become one of the most dynamic revenue markets in the United States," Mordchaev said. "Recruiting top sales executives in South Florida means identifying leaders who can scale organizations quickly."

In Canada, Toronto and Vancouver continue to grow as centers for SaaS, AI, fintech, and logistics technology. Montreal and Calgary add further depth across enterprise technology and industrial sectors. Quota Crushers Agency maintains an active presence in these markets, recruiting top sales executives who can operate across national and cross-border territories.

"Canada is a critical part of our strategy," Mordchaev said. "Toronto and Vancouver in particular are seeing significant demand for Account Executives, Vice Presidents of Sales, and Chief Sales Officers with strong B2B experience."

Beyond Miami and Canada, Quota Crushers Agency actively recruits top sales executives in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

New York remains a central hub for finance and enterprise SaaS. Texas continues to attract high-growth startups and logistics firms expanding revenue teams. Chicago, Atlanta, and Denver support strong supply chain and industrial technology sectors. Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, and Calgary continue expanding in software and innovation-driven industries.

Across all these regions, Quota Crushers Agency positions itself as a specialized sales recruitment talent agency focused exclusively on recruiting top B2B sales talent.

As companies across the United States and Canada prioritize revenue growth, the role of a specialized sales recruitment agency continues to evolve. Quota Crushers Agency remains focused on recruiting top sales talent for organizations that view revenue leadership as a strategic driver of valuation and long-term success.

"A true sales recruitment agency must understand how a hire affects revenue at scale," Mordchaev said. "We recruit top sales executives who have demonstrated consistent quota attainment and leadership over time. That is the standard we apply."

With a 97 percent headhunting model, a team of former quota-carrying sales leaders, and an expanding presence across Miami, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Texas, and other major business hubs, Quota Crushers Agency continues to reinforce its position as a leading sales recruitment talent agency focused on recruiting top B2B sales talent across North America.





To learn more, visit www.quotacrushersagency.com

Quota Crushers Agency

Eden Mordchaev

+1 888-257-8114, 416-831-5232

recruit@quotacrushersagency.com

Toronto, Canada