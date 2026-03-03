VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 23rd to February 27th,2026

Nanterre, March 2nd, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 23rd to February 27th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 23rd to February 27th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-02-23 FR0000125486 7 432 140,7704 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-23 FR0000125486 3 874 140,7797 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-23 FR0000125486 2 950 140,7592 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-23 FR0000125486 585 140,7866 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-24 FR0000125486 7 185 141,9789 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-24 FR0000125486 3 974 141,9545 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-24 FR0000125486 2 666 142,2600 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-24 FR0000125486 956 141,8109 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-25 FR0000125486 5 974 141,3723 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-25 FR0000125486 5 185 141,3701 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-25 FR0000125486 1 940 141,3659 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-25 FR0000125486 1 669 141,3848 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-26 FR0000125486 6 826 142,1962 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-26 FR0000125486 5 150 142,1723 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-26 FR0000125486 1 913 142,2039 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-26 FR0000125486 925 142,1881 TQEX VINCI 2026-02-27 FR0000125486 6 451 142,0815 XPAR VINCI 2026-02-27 FR0000125486 5 211 142,0729 CEUX VINCI 2026-02-27 FR0000125486 1 966 141,9490 AQEU VINCI 2026-02-27 FR0000125486 1 111 141,9114 TQEX TOTAL 73 943 141,6777

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm





Attachment