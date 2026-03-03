VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from February 23rd to February 27th,2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, March 2nd, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from February 23rd to February 27th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 23rd to February 27th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-02-23FR00001254867 432140,7704XPAR 
VINCI2026-02-23FR00001254863 874140,7797CEUX 
VINCI2026-02-23FR00001254862 950140,7592AQEU 
VINCI2026-02-23FR0000125486585140,7866TQEX 
VINCI2026-02-24FR00001254867 185141,9789XPAR 
VINCI2026-02-24FR00001254863 974141,9545CEUX 
VINCI2026-02-24FR00001254862 666142,2600AQEU 
VINCI2026-02-24FR0000125486956141,8109TQEX 
VINCI2026-02-25FR00001254865 974141,3723XPAR 
VINCI2026-02-25FR00001254865 185141,3701CEUX 
VINCI2026-02-25FR00001254861 940141,3659AQEU 
VINCI2026-02-25FR00001254861 669141,3848TQEX 
VINCI2026-02-26FR00001254866 826142,1962XPAR 
VINCI2026-02-26FR00001254865 150142,1723CEUX 
VINCI2026-02-26FR00001254861 913142,2039AQEU 
VINCI2026-02-26FR0000125486925142,1881TQEX 
VINCI2026-02-27FR00001254866 451142,0815XPAR 
VINCI2026-02-27FR00001254865 211142,0729CEUX 
VINCI2026-02-27FR00001254861 966141,9490AQEU 
VINCI2026-02-27FR00001254861 111141,9114TQEX 
       
  TOTAL73 943141,6777  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm


Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 23-02-26 to 27-02-26 vGB
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading