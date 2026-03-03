Villechenève, AUVERGNE-RHôNE-ALPES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French laboratory Eric Favre has reached one million customers. Founded in 1993 in the Monts du Lyonnais (Rhône), the company produces more than 200 nutrition references (whey protein, BCAAs, collagen, fat burners, and wellness supplements), sold across 1,500 points of sale in France and in more than 70 countries. Its laboratory, certified ISO 22000, runs an in-house R&D division that handles formulation and quality control from raw material through to finished product. Headquarters: Puteaux, Île-de-France.

Eric Favre 3000 MG Creatine capsules, formulated and manufactured in France. Part of a catalog of over 200 references distributed across 1,500 retail points in France and in more than 70 countries.

What the One Million Figure Actually Means

The French sports nutrition market splits across two main channels: gyms and pharmacies. They serve different buyers. Gyms attract people optimizing performance and recovery. Pharmacies serve people approaching supplementation through healthcare, often on a professional's advice.

Eric Favre operates in both. The brand holds the top position in French gym networks and second in pharmacy chains, according to company data. Very few French sports nutrition brands hold positions in both circuits simultaneously. The product range and regulatory requirements of each are different enough that most brands pick one.

One million customers across two channels, 70 countries, and three decades means the brand has retained buyers through multiple generations of sports practitioners, from competitive athletes to people who train twice a week and want to eat smarter.

Thirty Years of Making It in France

Eric Favre started in 1993 in the Monts du Lyonnais, a rural area of the Rhône. From the beginning, the company controlled its own production: formulation, manufacturing, quality control, all in-house. That decision shaped everything. It meant the brand could meet the regulatory requirements of very different export markets without depending on contract manufacturers to do it for them.

The ISO 22000 certification (the international food safety management standard) covers every batch: full traceability, documented risk management for biological, chemical, and physical hazards, and continuous process review. It applies across all 200 references.

The company now operates in French, English, and Spanish. That covers distributors and consumers directly across Western Europe, North America, Latin America, and francophone Africa, with no systematic reliance on intermediaries.

The Catalogue: Five Families, Documented Needs

The 200 references break down into five categories:

Whey and plant-based proteins : the highest-volume category in French sports nutrition. Targets people in structured training programs who need reliable amino acid intake and muscle recovery support.

: the highest-volume category in French sports nutrition. Targets people in structured training programs who need reliable amino acid intake and muscle recovery support. BCAAs (leucine, isoleucine, valine) : taken during or after effort to reduce muscle fatigue and support protein synthesis. Common among athletes with high-volume or high-intensity sessions.

: taken during or after effort to reduce muscle fatigue and support protein synthesis. Common among athletes with high-volume or high-intensity sessions. Collagen : supports cartilage, tendons, and skin. Demand has grown steadily, particularly among the 35-60 segment doing regular moderate-impact activity: running, cycling, swimming.

: supports cartilage, tendons, and skin. Demand has grown steadily, particularly among the 35-60 segment doing regular moderate-impact activity: running, cycling, swimming. Fat burners and thermo-actives : designed to support weight management alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise. Not a substitute for medical or dietetic supervision. Anyone considering these should consult a healthcare professional first.

: designed to support weight management alongside a balanced diet and regular exercise. Not a substitute for medical or dietetic supervision. Anyone considering these should consult a healthcare professional first. Health and wellness supplements: sleep, immunity, energy. This family reaches beyond sport into a broader market, and drives much of the brand's pharmacy presence.

Distribution: How 1,500 Points of Sale Get Stocked

Three types of partnerships cover the 1,500 French points of sale: gym chains and independent clubs, pharmacy networks, and specialist nutrition and sports retailers, alongside online channels.

Each network has its own constraints. Pharmacies require labeling and health claims that comply with European Regulation EC 1924/2006. Gyms want practical formats and performance messaging. Managing both, consistently and at scale, is what three decades of distribution experience looks like.

International: 70 Countries, Three Languages

ISO 22000 is recognized by food safety regulators in most of Eric Favre's target markets, which simplifies export. But compliance still varies: EU requirements differ from the FDA's framework in the United States, and both differ from Asian and Latin American markets.

The three-language operation (French, English, Spanish) means the brand doesn't need a local voice for most of its key markets. It talks directly to distributors and consumers. Less friction, faster relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions About Eric Favre What is Eric Favre and how long has the laboratory been operating?

Eric Favre is a French laboratory founded in 1993 in the Monts du Lyonnais, Rhône. It formulates, produces, and distributes dietary supplements for sports nutrition and wellness. More than 200 references, presence in more than 70 countries, sold to athletes and people who simply want to eat better.

What does the ISO 22000 certification actually cover?

ISO 22000 is the international standard for food safety management systems. It requires documented control of food safety risks across the entire production chain: raw materials, manufacturing, delivery. It covers traceability, hazard management, and process review. It applies to every product Eric Favre makes. It's separate from the health claims framework, which is governed by EC 1924/2006.

Are Eric Favre products for competitive athletes only?

No. A large part of the catalogue (collagen, immune support, sleep and wellness supplements) is designed for people who aren't competitive athletes. The collagen and wellness ranges in particular target a broad, health-conscious audience. That said, any dietary supplement should be discussed with a doctor or dietitian before starting, especially if you're on medication or managing a health condition.

What languages does Eric Favre operate in?

French, English, and Spanish. This lets the brand communicate directly with distributors and consumers across Europe, North America, Latin America, and francophone Africa.

How does Eric Favre handle regulatory compliance across 70 countries?

In the EU, dietary supplements fall under Directive 2002/46/EC, with health claims regulated by EC 1924/2006. Outside the EU, local distribution partners handle compliance under the company's oversight. The ISO 22000 certification is broadly recognized and reduces friction with regulators in most target markets.

Where can Eric Favre products be purchased?

Across 1,500 French points of sale (gyms, pharmacies, specialist retailers) and online. Visitors purchasing directly on the website can apply code "ERIC15" for 15% off the entire catalogue, excluding items already on promotion. Country-by-country distribution information is at ericfavre.com.

How do you reach Eric Favre for a distribution partnership?

Commercial inquiries go through the contact page on the official website. Press inquiries go to Olivier Millon: olivier (@/at) ericfavre.com.

About Eric Favre

Eric Favre ISO 100% Whey Zero, 1.5 kg format. The brand's whey protein line is among the top-selling categories in French gyms, where Eric Favre holds the number one position in sports nutrition

