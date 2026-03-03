Fashion by Informa Brings Trends, Insights, and Fresh Perspectives to Life at Las Vegas Marketplace: MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE

LAS VEGAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fashion by Informa successfully concluded its February Las Vegas marketplace last week, bringing together four key event brands: MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE by Informa. The marketplace featured over 1,800 exhibitors and welcomed global attendees from across the fashion industry, including buyers, brands, and professionals eager to explore the latest trends, designs, and innovations.





MAGIC: A Showcase of Trends and Industry Insights

MAGIC by Informa’s flagship event reaffirmed its position as a central hub for the women’s trend through contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories sectors. The event provided attendees with access to a diverse range of exhibitors, from established global brands to emerging designers.

Highlights from MAGIC included:

Trend Forecasting : Attendees explored key next-seasons trends, including: Tough and Tender: Combining delicate lace details with biker-style jackets for a bold yet refined look. Functional Flair: Relaxed and intentional styles such as legacy polos, bomber jackets, and low-profile trainers. Wild Heritage: Preppy-inspired designs featuring cardigans, patchwork, and argyle patterns with a focus on craftsmanship.

: Attendees explored key next-seasons trends, including: Educational Panels and Workshops: MAGIC’s programming included sessions on topics such as the Spring/Summer 2026 Color Forecast, FW26/27 Women’s Buyer’s Guide: From Culture to the Selling Floor, and Private Label Development Workshops. These discussions provided actionable insights for attendees, helping them navigate the evolving retail landscape and better understand consumer trends.







PROJECT: Sports-Inspired Apparel Takes Center Stage

PROJECT highlighted the growing influence of golf, skate and streetwear-inspired fashion, showcasing designs that blend performance and style. This trend reflects the increasing demand for versatile apparel that transitions seamlessly from active moments to everyday life.





Golf Trend Focus : Exhibitors presented collections in the Golf Store, presented by Gwop Meet, that reimagined traditional golf apparel with modern, stylish elements.

: Exhibitors presented collections in the Golf Store, presented by Gwop Meet, that reimagined traditional golf apparel with modern, stylish elements. Educational Programming: PROJECT’s sessions explored key topics such as From Fairway to Everyday: The Golf Lifestyle Evolution Continued and Building Licensing Deals That Scale: What to Negotiate, What to Protect, What to Walk Away From. These discussions provided attendees with insights into emerging trends, licensing strategies, and the growing influence of lifestyle-driven fashion.

“The Las Vegas marketplace brought together the best of the fashion industry, offering attendees a chance to connect, learn, and discover. MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE each contributed something unique, from trend forecasting to sustainable solutions that support and drive the fashion ecosystem forward,” says Greg Kerwin, SVP, Fashion by Informa.

SOURCING: Strengthening Global Supply Chain Connections

SOURCING by Informa provides a platform for manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers to connect with fashion brands and retailers. The event focused on addressing the challenges of the global supply chain while highlighting sustainable and innovative solutions.





Global Partnerships: SOURCING facilitated connections between attendees and suppliers from around the world, including participants from India, Egypt, Nepal, Peru​, Vietnam, Türkiye, Columbia and many more, fostering international collaboration and business growth.

SOURCING facilitated connections between attendees and suppliers from around the world, including participants from India, Egypt, Nepal, Peru​, Vietnam, Türkiye, Columbia and many more, fostering international collaboration and business growth. Sustainability and Innovation: Exhibitors presented collections that emphasized sustainable practices and forward-thinking designs. This season, SOURCING also adopted the Sustainability Assessment Program ranking framework. The Program, powered by Hey Social Good, established and launched at Informa’s fashion trade events in 2021, aims to elevate, celebrate and create a systematic and reliable standardization of sustainable and socially conscious practices of exhibiting companies showcasing at MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE and SOURCING’s fashion trade events.

OFFPRICE: Affordable Solutions for Retailers

OFFPRICE provides retailers with access to competitively priced merchandise, making it a valuable resource for businesses seeking to balance quality and affordability.





Highlights from OFFPRICE included:

Wide Product Range : Exhibitors offered apparel, footwear, jewelry, footwear, souvenirs and accessories catering to various market needs.

: Exhibitors offered apparel, footwear, jewelry, footwear, souvenirs and accessories catering to various market needs. Cost-Effective and Sustainable Sourcing: Retailers explored opportunities to source high-quality products at accessible price points, 20-80% off wholesale cost.

MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE by Informa will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center August 10-12, 2026. To learn more about each event or Fashion by Informa’s offerings, please visit www.fashionbyinforma.com.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About PROJECT by Informa

Representing what's new, now, and next in men's contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, PROJECT is where domestic and international buyers go to be inspired by higher-end brands, find products from relevant mid-market labels, and connect with likeminded industry thought leaders and fashion insiders. Through a fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season's top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About SOURCING by Informa

SOURCING gives fashion businesses, brands and sourcing professionals the opportunity to connect and collaborate with a community of global manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers. With a strong presence among international exhibitors and attendees and deep domestic connections, SOURCING is a global community. With a forward-thinking approach and commitment to the evolution of the global apparel supply chain, SOURCING by Informa consistently provides access to emerging fashion technology, solutions, sustainable resources, educational content, networking, and extended visibility into the industry's most critical global issues. For more information, please visit: www.sourcingatmagic.com

About OFFPRICE by Informa

OFFPRICE is the global B2B off-price marketplace where retailers can find in-season, on-trend, brand name, and value and off-price merchandise for retail stores, e-commerce sites, or resale businesses. Showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost, OFFPRICE plays host to a vast number of categories, including apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: www.offpriceshow.com

Media Contact

Fashion by Informa PR

Press@fashionbyinforma.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea73e201-ee09-4c05-ac67-3a1b5493534e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e876868-d6f1-4156-87e6-088ac2fa9b60

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebf3daac-7fb5-4d63-a6a3-ae36d3ec8823

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1f0bdfe-e676-4493-9242-a4dde35a20cb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89c68b1c-2d2c-4564-9780-099fa2b9448f