Enrollment Opens for K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Arizona:

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA), serving grades K–12

Insight School of Arizona (ISAZ), specializing in helping students stay on track and graduate, serving grades 7–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Arizona academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:

Arizona-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and college readiness pathways, including CTE opportunities

Advanced coursework, honors, dual credit, and credit recovery

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (AZVA)

Cognia-accredited - recognized for meeting rigorous academic and operational standards

Clubs, activities, and in-person events that support student engagement statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

AZVA – https://azva.k12.com/

ISAZ – https://insightaz.k12.com/

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School

Is online public school free in Arizona? Yes. Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across Arizona.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Arizona-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Are online public schools accredited? Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona are public schools authorized in Arizona. Both schools are Cognia-accredited. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of Arizona.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in virtual clubs, group projects, competitions, field trips, and in-person school events throughout the year.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Arizona? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight School of Arizona is now open. Families can apply at each school’s website listed above.



About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Arizona. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, AZVA combines an engaging online curriculum with Arizona-certified teachers to support academic growth and college and career readiness. Learn more at azva.k12.com.

About Insight School of Arizona

Insight School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a tuition-free, full-time online public school serving students in grades 7–12 throughout Arizona. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, ISAZ provides a personalized learning environment with Arizona-certified teachers and flexible scheduling designed to support student success and on-time graduation. Learn more at insightaz.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.