Vertex Innovations Names Jason Hughes VP of Mission Critical Operations

DENVER, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Innovations , a national provider of telecommunications and data-center infrastructure services, has promoted Jason Hughes to Vice President of Mission Critical Operations. Hughes previously served as Director at Vertex, where he built the company’s hyperscale data center division from the ground up, turning it profitable within its first year.

Hughes brings more than 30 years of construction experience spanning residential, commercial, industrial, wireless, and data center sectors. He began his career as a laborer and worked his way through every level of the field, from foreman to superintendent, and nearly every role in between. His career includes direct involvement in building out wireless networks from analog through 5G, as well as hands-on experience across government, defense, and hyperscale data center environments.

Among his career milestones, Hughes oversaw the construction of a first-of-kind data center for the U.S. Navy, a brownfield retrofit that required tearing into a three-story brick building to install switchgear, raised flooring, fiber tray systems, and full server rack deployment, all commissioned turnkey. He also worked on one of the first cable landing stations in the United States, a new class of data center built on the coast to support transatlantic subsea cable infrastructure connecting continents.

Prior to Vertex, Hughes built and led a Quality Assurance and Quality Control division at a national engineering and commissioning firm, where he developed pilot programs for hyperscale clients that compressed months of onboarding into days. His team completed 80 percent of all core competency deliverables within the first six months of a project, a benchmark the client had never seen achieved.

Vertex Founder and CEO Wayne Smith selected Hughes for the role based on his ability to combine deep field experience with executive-level operational leadership. “Jason is the kind of leader who has done every job on a project site before he ever managed one,” said Wayne Smith. “He was instrumental in developing our Mission Critical division, and he did it by bringing in world-class talent and running programs the right way. This promotion recognizes what he has already proven.”

As Vice President of Mission Critical Operations, Hughes will oversee operations, business development, client strategy, recruiting, training program development, and P&L management for the division. His focus will center on expanding Vertex’s hyperscale data center presence, strengthening client relationships, improving speed to market quality and processes, and ensuring every project is managed with measurable results.

“What drives me is building something that lasts,” said Jason Hughes. “We are managing projects from aggregate to turnover and saving our clients millions of dollars through the procedures and processes we have put in place since day one. The team we have built here is world-class, and we are just getting started. I am excited to continue growing this division alongside Wayne, Erica, and the entire Vertex team.”

Throughout his career, Hughes has been recognized for his ability to step into complex, high-stakes environments and deliver results. His approach to collaboration, bringing trades, general contractors, and owners together to work as a single team, has become a defining characteristic of how Vertex operates on hyperscale projects nationwide.

Vertex Innovations delivers infrastructure services, field support and end-to-end project oversight for telecommunications networks and data-center environments nationwide.

