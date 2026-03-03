INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – TCPC

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“BlackRock TCP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCPC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether BlackRock TCP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 6, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired BlackRock TCP securities during the Class Period.

On February 27, 2025, BlackRock TCP revealed that the number of portfolio companies on non-accrual status had more than doubled and that BlackRock TCP’s NAV had fallen more than 22% year over year to $9.23 per share. Despite this, BlackRock TCP alleged its NAV was accurate at $9.23 per share, and that “the vast majority of [BlackRock TCP’s] portfolio continued to perform well,” according to the complaint.

On this news, BlackRock TCP’s stock price allegedly fell 9.6%.

Then, on January 23, 2026, BlackRock TCP disclosed that its NAV per share as of December 31, 2025 was in fact in the range of $7.05 to $7.09, 19% less than reported the prior quarter and 23.4% less than reported the prior year.

On this news, BlackRock TCP’s stock price fell nearly 13%.

