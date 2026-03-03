INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – RGNX

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against REGENXBIO Inc. (“Regenxbio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RGNX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Regenxbio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 14, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Regenxbio securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 28, 2026, Regenxbio issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy, RGX-111, for the treatment of MPS I, also known as Hurler syndrome, following preliminary analysis of a single case of neoplasm (intraventricular CNS tumor) in a participant treated in its Phase I/II study.” The press release also disclosed that “[t]he FDA also placed a clinical hold on RGX-121, for the treatment of MPS II, also known as Hunter Syndrome, citing the similarities in products, study populations, and shared risk between the clinical studies.”

On this news, Regenxbio’s stock price fell $2.40 per share, or 17.9%, to close at $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.