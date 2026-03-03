INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Navan, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – NAVN

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Navan, Inc. (“Navan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NAVN) and certain of its officers and/or directors, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

You have until April 24, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Navan securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On or around October 30, 2025, Navan conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 36,924,406 million shares of stock priced at $25.00 per share. A Complaint has been filed alleging that, unbeknownst to investors, Navan had increased its “sales and marketing” expenses by 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025 ($95 million) – the same day as the IPO – compared to the previous quarter ($68.5 million).

The Complaint alleges that, as these true facts emerged after the IPO, Navan’s stock price fell sharply.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

