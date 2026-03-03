INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – OST

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Ostin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OST). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Ostin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 17, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Ostin securities during the Class Period.

A complaint has been filed alleging that, from at least on or around December 2024, and continuing throughout the Class Period, the Defendants and their co-conspirators engaged in a multifaceted securities fraud scheme involving Ostin which resulted in significant investor losses exceeding $950 million in market capitalization. In a period of roughly two months, the fraudulent promotional campaign artificially inflated the value of Ostin from an approximately $22 million company (based on a stock price of $0.78 on April 14, 2025) into a greater than $1 billion company by market capitalization (based on a peak stock price of $9.40 on June 26, 2025).

On June 26, 2025, Ostin investors suffered devastating losses when the selloff destroyed over $950 million (representing over 94%) of Ostin’s market capitalization in a single day, as the stock plummeted from an intraday high of $9.40 to a closing price of $0.55.

