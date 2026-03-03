INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – FBRT

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (“Franklin” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FBRT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Franklin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 27, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Franklin securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On February 10, 2026, Franklin issued a press release announcing the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately.

On this news, Franklin’s stock price fell $0.10 per share, or 0.98%, to close at $10.25 per share on February 11, 2026.

Then, on February 11, 2026, Franklin announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2025. Among other items, Franklin reported fourth quarter earnings per share of only $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.16, and revenue of only $81.12 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.65 million. In a press release, Franklin’s Chief Executive Officer said that “2025 was a year of transition” and that “it has taken longer to resolve and sell” certain real estate assets “than we originally planned.”

On this news, Franklin’s stock price fell $1.44 per share, or 14.19%, to close at $8.71 per share on February 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.