Audit finds BCIT has a comprehensive governance framework in place to manage cybersecurity risks

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An audit of BCIT found that it had a comprehensive governance framework in place to support oversight and management of cybersecurity risks.

Cyber attacks – including phishing, ransomware and malware – are gaining in frequency and severity. They can lead to privacy violations, reputational damage, and financial loss.

BCIT, one of the province’s largest post-secondary institutions, is responsible for securing the records of about 45,000 students along with research data and other confidential information.

“Cyber attacks can have devastating impacts on organizations,” Auditor General Bridget Parrish said. “B.C. public sector entities are prime targets for bad actors, so it’s important for organizations like BCIT to have a comprehensive approach to managing cybersecurity risks.”

The Office of the Auditor General’s report to the Legislative Assembly found BCIT had:

policies in place and technical standards being finalized to manage cybersecurity risks;

defined roles and responsibilities for cybersecurity risk management;

processes to understand their organizational context and support decisions about cybersecurity risks; and

performance metrics for monitoring cybersecurity risk management.

Governance frameworks are the foundation of cybersecurity risk management. The National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework is a widely used best-practice source for industry, government, and other organizations. BCIT has adopted the NIST framework to guide its cybersecurity practice.

This audit report is the first since Parrish became auditor general on Dec. 1, 2025.

