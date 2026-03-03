INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gemini Space Station, Inc. - GEMI

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GEMI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gemini and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 12, 2025, Gemini conducted its initial public offering, selling 15,937,501 shares of Class A common stock priced at $28.00. Then, on February 17, 2026, Gemini disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “that it will be parting ways with each of Marshall Beard, Chief Operating Officer, Dan Chen, Chief Financial Officer, and Tyler Meade, Chief Legal Officer, each effective as of February 17, 2026[.]”

On this news, Gemini’s stock price fell $0.975 per share, or 12.9%, to close at $6.585 per share on February 17, 2026.

