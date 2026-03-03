INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danone S.A. - DANOY

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Danone S.A. (“Danone” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: DANOY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Danone and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 21, 2026, Reuters reported Danone was “recalling and blocking batches of infant milk formula after a contamination scare.” Specifically, cereulide, a potent cytotoxin, had been detected in Danone's Thai-origin Dumex Dulac 1.

On this news, Danone’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.37 per ADR, or 7.95%, to close at $15.87 per ADR on January 21, 2026.

Then, on January 23, 2026, Danone issued a press release announcing a recall of select batches of its infant formula “to comply with the latest guidance.”

On this news, Danone’s ADR price fell $0.43 per ADR, or 2.7%, to close at $15.55 per ADR on January 23, 2026.

