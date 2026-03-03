INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Chagee Holdings Limited - CHA

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chagee Holdings Limited (“Chagee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Chagee and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 29, 2025, Chagee reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results. During the subsequent earnings call, the Company disclosed increased competitive pressures and higher costs impacting the Company’s near-term performance.

On this news, Chagee’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $2.89 per ADS, or 13.14%, to close at $19.11 per ADS on August 29, 2025.

