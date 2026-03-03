TimelyCare Honored as Virtual Student Health and Wellness Services Company of the Year 2026 by Education Insider

Fort Worth, TX, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TimelyCare, education’s most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, has proudly been named Virtual Student Health and Wellness Services Company of the Year 2026 by Education Insider.



The recognition followed reader nominations and a multi-stage editorial review conducted by Education Insider’s editorial board and industry experts. TimelyCare was honored for delivering measurable mental health outcomes while strengthening institutional capacity and student success.





"We are glad to announce TimelyCare as the Virtual Student Health and Wellness Services Company of the Year 2026", said Gabriel Hernandez, Managing Editor, Education Insider. "TimelyCare is a leading virtual health and well-being platform serving higher education and K12 communities nationwide. Delivering 24/7 mental health and medical support, it expands access to care, strengthens campus resources, and drives measurable outcomes that enhance student success and institutional resilience."



TimelyCare’s model is built on a clear standard: care should lead to measurable improvement. Using clinically validated tools such as the General Anxiety Disorder(GAD-7) and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) scales, TimelyCare tracks symptom reduction and remission among students receiving therapy. After three or more sessions, 76 percent of students achieve reliable improvement or remission from depression or anxiety.



The impact extends beyond clinical progress. Nearly eight in 10 students report they are more likely to remain enrolled, improve their grades and graduate after using TimelyCare. Partner institutions report retention rates that average 1.3 percentage points higher than those of comparable schools without the service.



“Every data point represents a student working to stay enrolled and move forward,” said Luke Hejl, co-founder and CEO of TimelyCare. “We measure symptom improvement and partner with institutions to understand how well-being influences persistence and completion. When students feel better, they engage more fully in campus life and stay on track toward graduation.”



TimelyCare expands campus capacity by providing 24/7 virtual mental health and medical care while maintaining institutional oversight and continuity with on-campus services. The company is the only virtual provider focused on student mental health to receive URAC Telehealth Accreditation, underscoring its commitment to clinical quality, governance and accountability.



As institutions prioritize both student well-being and enrollment stability, TimelyCare continues to scale its impact across educational eral communities nationwide.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is a clinically accountable virtual care provider built specifically for education. Trusted by nearly 500 campuses across the U.S., TimelyCare combines URAC-accredited clinical standards with a measurement-based approach and a partnership-first model to help institutions champion well-being with clarity, accountability, and real-world impact. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare offers a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. TimelyCare drives clinically validated improvements in depression and anxiety, supporting healthier learning environments.

Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

gina.katzmark@timelycare.com

+1 218-310-2259

Attachment