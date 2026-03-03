INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - FCNCA

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (“First Citizens” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCNCA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether First Citizens and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 23, 2026, First Citizens reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. First Citizens’ efficiency ratio, a key measure of costs relative to revenue, came in at 64.5%, missing analyst expectations and worsening from the prior year. First Citizens also described a weaker outlook, with revenue expected to deteriorate and net interest income projections described as weak for the upcoming year.

On this news, First Citizens’ stock price fell $186.97 per share, or 8.49%, to close at $2,016.56 per share on January 23, 2026.

