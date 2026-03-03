Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Townhome at Mira Vista in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a luxury new townhome at Mira Vista, an intimate enclave of just 40 home sites in San Diego, California. Only four move-in ready homes remain available in this exceptional community located in the Bay Park Clairemont neighborhood, offering an unparalleled Southern California lifestyle. The public is invited to attend a showcase event being held at the community on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4557 Misty Place in San Diego.





Mira Vista features luxury townhome-style condominiums with three levels of living space including 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-car garages. Move-in ready homes at Mira Vista are priced from $1.1 million. Each Toll Brothers home design reflects the coastal style of this sought-after location and includes owned solar panels and NEMA car chargers for convenience and energy savings. Residents enjoy proximity to Tecolote Canyon, Mission Bay, and a variety of upscale shopping and dining destinations, as well as access to nearby outdoor recreation including hiking and biking trails.

"This unique opportunity at Mira Vista offers our customers the last chance to own a luxury townhome in one of San Diego’s most desirable neighborhoods," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "With its exceptional location and thoughtfully designed homes, Mira Vista is the perfect place to enjoy the very best of Southern California living."

For more information on Mira Vista or other Toll Brothers communities in San Diego, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





