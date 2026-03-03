DeFi Development Corp. to Host X Spaces Event: “February 2026 Business Recap & AMA”

BOCA RATON, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (“DFDV” or the “Company”), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built around accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), today announced it will host a live X Spaces event on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 01:30 PM ET.

The event will provide shareholders, analysts, and the broader community with a comprehensive recap of DFDV’s progress during February 2026.

Participants can join the live event by visiting DeFi Development Corp.’s official X account at the scheduled time. A recording of the conversation will be made available shortly after the event concludes.

Join the conversation: https://x.com/i/spaces/1PKqrErVwkmGb?s=20.

The Company does not intend to disclose any material nonpublic information during the event.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

press@defidevcorp.com

