Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three Upcoming March Investor Conferences

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that Company management will participate in an upcoming fireside chat at the 2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m.
Lexicon will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings at the 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit, March 10–11, and at the Barclays 28th Global Healthcare Conference, March 10-12.
A live recording and replay of the Leerink fireside chat can be accessed via the Events page of the Company’s website at https://investors.lexpharma.com/.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Lexicon has a pipeline of drug candidates in discovery, preclinical, and clinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity and metabolic disorders, and other cardiometabolic indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.
