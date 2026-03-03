Governor Morrisey and Hope Gas Announce Major $250M Infrastructure Investment in Mason County, Surrounding Region

Morgantown, WV, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor Patrick Morrisey today joined the team at Hope Gas to announce a major $250 million infrastructure investment in Mason County and celebrate the opening of the Edward M. Smith National Career and Life Skills Development Center. Hope Gas, headquartered in Morgantown, WV, and serving customers in seven states, will invest in and operate the planned $250 million, 30-mile pipeline to expand residential, commercial, and industrial natural gas infrastructure in Mason County and surrounding communities. Hope Gas’s energy expertise and proven commitment to infrastructure investment, safe and reliable utility service, job creation, and West Virginia’s future provides multiple benefits to the project.

The first phase of the investment will be the construction of a 30-mile, 24-inch natural gas pipeline. Construction on the 24-inch line is slated to begin in April 2026, with a target completion date at the end of year 2026. This is a critical piece of the announced American Intelligence & Power Corporation (AIPC) Monarch Compute Campus in Mason County.

The pipeline project is expected to create approximately 600 construction jobs for the West Virginia building trades and provide a long-term boost to the local tax base. Following the completion of the main line in 2026, there will be a phase-in of residential and commercial service expansions. The project is particularly timely as West Virginia faces the challenges of harsh winter conditions. By utilizing natural gas sourced directly from West Virginia, the project ensures that local energy production is first and foremost serving the needs of West Virginia homes and facilities.

Hope’s involvement in this strategic partnership will leverage the company’s experience and expertise in energy, water, and wastewater infrastructure to further benefit communities in Mason County.

Strengthening Regional Infrastructure and Opportunity

Several exciting economic development opportunities are slated for the Mason County area. Hope’s infrastructure investment is designed to build needed infrastructure to support these opportunities and deliver long-term sustainability and growth for the region.

This infrastructure investment will directly serve economic development projects beyond the AIPC Monarch Compute Campus, including planned projects by Babcock and Wilcox. With Hope Gas involvement, the infrastructure will also be available to support residential & small business development, such as The Dickenson Properties, Max & Lucy Inc. Properties, Route 35 infrastructure expansion, Mountaineer and Hope distribution service expansion, Felman Alloys, and potentially the New Haven and Jesco development sites.

“Companies like Hope Gas are choosing West Virginia because they see a state that is competitive, energy-dominant, and serious about growth,” said Governor Morrisey. "With today’s announcement, we have now secured more than $10.75 billion in combined public and private investment since October. That represents more than 9,000 projected private-sector jobs, and we are just getting started.”

Morgan O’Brien, President and CEO of Hope Gas, said: “Hope Gas is proud to create the infrastructure necessary to deliver the critical energy needed to power both innovation and everyday life. Expanding natural gas infrastructure will not only support economic development across Mason County but also provide lasting value to residents and future businesses across the region. Hope Gas is ready to make this investment and start building the infrastructure to serve the future growth of Mason County. This $250 million investment, and others like it, are what build the foundation for the future of the Mountain State. Hope Gas is committed to making investments in West Virginia communities that will create family-sustaining jobs and opportunities for local businesses and families. I commend Governor Morrisey and the leadership across Mason County for their commitment to the region’s growth. I’m honored to be part of a project that will have long-lasting benefits to West Virginia.”

Jim Rossi, Chairman of the Mason County Development Authority, added, “This project will be transformative for the county. It delivers the kind of core infrastructure we need to attract investment, support new housing, and help local businesses grow. This investment by Hope Gas represents a long-term commitment to Mason County’s success. The infrastructure investment from Hope Gas and the jobs this will create will be transformative for our communities.”

Media Contact:

Hope Gas Media Hotline: 888-833-1711

About Hope Gas:

Hope Gas is a Local Distribution Company (LDC) that proudly provides gas service to approximately 140,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers in thirty-nine West Virginia counties. We monitor and maintain over 7000 miles of pipelines that safely deliver West Virginia natural gas to many homes and commercial and industrial sites. We currently employ approximately 650 employees working right here in our beautiful Mountain State with the sole purpose of staying true to our company’s mission and vision in West Virginia. Learn more at HopeGas.com.