Coherent Executives to Showcase Thought Leadership at OFC - CTO Julie Eng to Deliver the Plenary Session

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that its executives and technology leaders will play a prominent role at OFC 2026, taking place March 15–19 in Los Angeles, California. 

Building on its previously announced participation at the Optica Executive Forum - where CEO Jim Anderson, CTO Dr. Julie Eng, CMO Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi and Vice President of Corporate Strategic Marketing Vipul Bhatt will present - Coherent will contribute strategic and technical leadership across OFC’s most influential platforms.

As artificial intelligence accelerates infrastructure demands and reshapes global connectivity, Coherent experts will highlight the optical innovations enabling scalable, energy-efficient AI and data center infrastructure.

At OFC 2026:

  • Dr. Julie Eng - CTO - will deliver the plenary session, “Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Center, and Communications Networks”. She will also take part in the GSA and IEEE special event on “Bridging Silicon and Light: Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and Photonics”.
  • Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi - CMO - will speak at Yole Group market event “Scaling Datacom Optical Technologies for Next Generation Networks”.
  • Dr. Steffen Koehler - SVP & GM, Datacom Transceivers - will participate at the Data Center Summit session: “Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth”.
  • Vipul Bhatt - VP Corporate Strategic Marketing - will moderate the Market Watch panel, “State of the Industry: Now and in 2031.” In addition, he will present at the OCP session on AI scale-up opportunities.

Additional Coherent experts will contribute to technical sessions and special events, providing insights and advancing discussion on key industry topics, including:

DateTopicSpeakerEventVenue
Sun, March 15
1:00pm - 3:00pm		Chasing the Limit: On the Path to Photonic Scale-Up with Ultra-Low-Energy/BitChris KocotConference - workshopWest Hall: Room 515B
LA Convention Center
Mon, March 16
12:00pm - 12:30pm		Technologies for 400G/Lane IM/DD InterconnectsAnna TatarczakInvited Speaker - Datacom Subsystems and SystemsConcourse Hall: Room 403B
LA Convention Center
Tue, March 17
8:00am - 10:00am		Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Centers and Communications NetworksJulie EngPlenary SessionJW Marriott Hotel
Tue, March 17
10:30am - 12:00pm		State of the Industry: Now and in 2031Vipul BhattMarket WatchExpo Theater I
LA Convention Center
Tue, March 17
2:15pm - 3:45pm		Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future GrowthSteffen KoehlerData Center SummitExpo Theater II
LA Convention Center
Wed, March 18
11:00am - 1:00pm		Scaling datacom optical technologies for next generation networksSanjai ParthasarathiYole Market EventE-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel
Wed, March 18
11:45am - 12:45pm		800ZR/LR and 1600ZR/ZR+/CL - Changing the Game...AgainGeorg ClariciOIF Special EventExpo Theater II
LA Convention Center
Wed, March 18
12:45pm – 1:45pm		Bridging Silicon and Light: Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and PhotonicsJulie EngGSA & IEEE Special EventExpo Theater III
LA Convention Center
Thu, March 19
12:15pm - 1:15pm		AI Scale-Up Opportunities with Short-Reach Optical InterconnectsVipul BhattOCP sessionExpo Theater I
LA Convention Center
     

Join Coherent experts at the OFC speaking events and visit the company at Booth 1401 in the South Hall, March 17–19, to experience its latest innovations in optical networking, interconnect technologies, and advanced photonics solutions.

About Coherent 

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact: 

innovations@coherent.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daea9621-1d3c-4d8e-9f1d-2838a336579a


