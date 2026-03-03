Coherent Executives to Showcase Thought Leadership at OFC - CTO Julie Eng to Deliver the Plenary Session

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that its executives and technology leaders will play a prominent role at OFC 2026, taking place March 15–19 in Los Angeles, California.

Building on its previously announced participation at the Optica Executive Forum - where CEO Jim Anderson, CTO Dr. Julie Eng, CMO Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi and Vice President of Corporate Strategic Marketing Vipul Bhatt will present - Coherent will contribute strategic and technical leadership across OFC’s most influential platforms.

As artificial intelligence accelerates infrastructure demands and reshapes global connectivity, Coherent experts will highlight the optical innovations enabling scalable, energy-efficient AI and data center infrastructure.

At OFC 2026:

Dr. Julie Eng - CTO - will deliver the plenary session, “Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Center, and Communications Networks”. She will also take part in the GSA and IEEE special event on “Bridging Silicon and Light: Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and Photonics”.

- CTO - will deliver the plenary session, “Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Center, and Communications Networks”. She will also take part in the GSA and IEEE special event on “Bridging Silicon and Light: Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and Photonics”. Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi - CMO - will speak at Yole Group market event “Scaling Datacom Optical Technologies for Next Generation Networks”.

- CMO - will speak at Yole Group market event “Scaling Datacom Optical Technologies for Next Generation Networks”. Dr. Steffen Koehler - SVP & GM, Datacom Transceivers - will participate at the Data Center Summit session: “Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth”.

- SVP & GM, Datacom Transceivers - will participate at the Data Center Summit session: “Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth”. Vipul Bhatt - VP Corporate Strategic Marketing - will moderate the Market Watch panel, “State of the Industry: Now and in 2031.” In addition, he will present at the OCP session on AI scale-up opportunities.

Additional Coherent experts will contribute to technical sessions and special events, providing insights and advancing discussion on key industry topics, including:

Date Topic Speaker Event Venue Sun, March 15

1:00pm - 3:00pm Chasing the Limit: On the Path to Photonic Scale-Up with Ultra-Low-Energy/Bit Chris Kocot Conference - workshop West Hall: Room 515B

LA Convention Center Mon, March 16

12:00pm - 12:30pm Technologies for 400G/Lane IM/DD Interconnects Anna Tatarczak Invited Speaker - Datacom Subsystems and Systems Concourse Hall: Room 403B

LA Convention Center Tue, March 17

8:00am - 10:00am Scaling the Optical Future: Optical Technologies Driving AI, Data Centers and Communications Networks Julie Eng Plenary Session JW Marriott Hotel Tue, March 17

10:30am - 12:00pm State of the Industry: Now and in 2031 Vipul Bhatt Market Watch Expo Theater I

LA Convention Center Tue, March 17

2:15pm - 3:45pm Scaling AI Clusters: Challenges in Scale-Up and Scale-Out for Future Growth Steffen Koehler Data Center Summit Expo Theater II

LA Convention Center Wed, March 18

11:00am - 1:00pm Scaling datacom optical technologies for next generation networks Sanjai Parthasarathi Yole Market Event E-Central Downtown Los Angeles Hotel Wed, March 18

11:45am - 12:45pm 800ZR/LR and 1600ZR/ZR+/CL - Changing the Game...Again Georg Clarici OIF Special Event Expo Theater II

LA Convention Center Wed, March 18

12:45pm – 1:45pm Bridging Silicon and Light: Innovations at the Intersection of Semiconductors and Photonics Julie Eng GSA & IEEE Special Event Expo Theater III

LA Convention Center Thu, March 19

12:15pm - 1:15pm AI Scale-Up Opportunities with Short-Reach Optical Interconnects Vipul Bhatt OCP session Expo Theater I

LA Convention Center

Join Coherent experts at the OFC speaking events and visit the company at Booth 1401 in the South Hall, March 17–19, to experience its latest innovations in optical networking, interconnect technologies, and advanced photonics solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daea9621-1d3c-4d8e-9f1d-2838a336579a