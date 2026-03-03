Superior Group of Companies Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

– Total net sales of $146.6 million versus $145.4 million in prior year fourth quarter – – Net income of $3.5 million versus $2.1 million in prior year fourth quarter – – EBITDA of $8.6 million versus $7.3 million in prior year fourth quarter – – Provides full-year outlook –

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its fourth quarter 2025 results.

“We finished the year with a solid fourth quarter, growing our consolidated revenues while simultaneously reducing expenses which resulted in 19% year-over-year EBITDA growth and earnings per share that nearly doubled,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, our quarterly results again demonstrated the back-end weighted nature of our business, with 6% sequential top line growth and earnings per share up 28%. We’re pleased with our recent progress driving efficiencies and containing costs which will allow us to emerge from these uncertain times even stronger, and have today introduced our 2026 Outlook reflecting further growth anticipated for both revenue and EPS. This year we plan to expand our growing new business pipelines by capturing market share across our three attractive end markets with quality, innovative solutions, while leveraging our efficiencies and diverse supply base to further expand margins. Enabled by our strong balance sheet, returning capital to shareholders through our attractive dividend even while investing for future growth remains a pillar of our strategy in our quest to further enhance long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, net sales increased to $146.6 million compared to fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $145.4 million. Pretax income increased to $4.1 million compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income increased to $3.5 million or $0.23 per diluted share compared to $2.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

2026 Full-Year Outlook

The Company forecasts full-year 2026 net sales in the range of $572 million to $585 million, up from 2025 net sales of $566.2 million, and forecasts full-year earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.54 to $0.66, up from $0.46 in 2025.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time today. The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations. Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to be joined to the Superior Group of Companies call. A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through March 17, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Please reference conference number 6514610 for replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, including short-term and long-term plans for cash (2) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (3) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations and (4) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; uncertainties related to tariffs, duties, trade wars and related matters, supply disruptions, inflationary environments (including with respect to shipping costs and the cost of finished goods and raw materials and shipping costs), employment levels (including labor shortages), and general economic and political conditions in the areas of the world in which the Company operates or from which it sources its supplies or the areas of the United States of America (“U.S.” or “United States”) in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail chain, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, discover liabilities associated with such businesses during the diligence process, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, or successfully manage our expanding operations; the price and availability of raw materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel; the Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 entitled "Risk Factors". Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@SuperiorGroupOfCompanies.com

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 146,575 $ 145,408 $ 566,184 $ 565,676 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 92,556 91,448 353,320 345,098 Selling and administrative expenses 48,620 50,020 199,475 199,926 Interest expense 1,270 1,461 5,143 6,358 142,446 142,929 557,938 551,382 Income before income tax expense 4,129 2,479 8,246 14,294 Income tax expense, net 666 390 1,246 2,290 Net income $ 3,463 $ 2,089 $ 7,000 $ 12,004 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.13 $ 0.47 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.13 $ 0.46 $ 0.73 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 14,712,054 15,675,402 14,966,139 16,008,015 Diluted 15,021,942 16,250,792 15,322,094 16,504,384 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,691 $ 18,766 Accounts receivable 104,336 95,092 Inventories 97,474 96,675 Contract assets 48,903 51,688 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,259 10,831 Total current assets 287,663 273,052 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,352 41,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,620 15,567 Deferred tax asset 15,003 13,835 Intangible assets, net 47,254 51,137 Goodwill 2,583 2,304 Other assets 19,369 17,360 Total assets $ 421,844 $ 415,134 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,343 $ 50,942 Other current liabilities 53,041 44,367 Current portion of long-term debt 6,563 5,625 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities - 814 Total current liabilities 107,947 101,748 Long-term debt 87,093 80,410 Long-term pension liability 15,010 13,315 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 826 935 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,939 10,486 Other long-term liabilities 10,211 9,384 Total liabilities 229,026 216,278 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 15,730,615 and 16,484,921 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 84,628 84,060 Retained earnings 112,871 120,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,697 ) (5,359 ) Total shareholders’ equity 192,818 198,856 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 421,844 $ 415,134





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 7,000 $ 12,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,355 13,185 Inventory write-downs 2,252 2,423 Credit loss expense 2,291 232 Share-based compensation expense 5,263 4,270 Deferred income tax benefit (846 ) (1,581 ) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 95 437 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,948 2,337 Change in fair value of written put options - 653 Other, net 299 507 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable (10,757 ) 7,977 Contract assets 3,045 (3,434 ) Inventories (2,804 ) (1,031 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,167 ) (2,375 ) Other assets (2,076 ) (2,953 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 1,723 (403 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (791 ) (686 ) Long-term pension liability 407 433 Other long-term liabilities 1,472 1,433 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,709 33,428 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,947 ) (4,435 ) Acquisition of business - (4,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,947 ) (8,435 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 95,000 47,000 Payments under revolving lines of credit (82,000 ) (50,000 ) Payment of term loan (5,625 ) (4,687 ) Payment of cash dividends (8,905 ) (9,284 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (226 ) (897 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 240 1,128 Shares withheld for taxes (162 ) (317 ) Common shares repurchased and retired (10,136 ) (7,417 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,814 ) (24,474 ) Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 977 (1,649 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,925 (1,130 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 18,766 19,896 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year $ 23,691 $ 18,766 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 1,623 $ 2,303 Interest paid $ 5,663 $ 5,917





SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 3,463 $ 2,089 $ 7,000 $ 12,004 Interest expense 1,270 1,461 5,143 6,358 Income tax expense, net 666 390 1,246 2,290 Depreciation and amortization 3,198 3,313 12,355 13,185 Intangible assets impairment charge - - - 260 EBITDA(2) $ 8,597 $ 7,253 $ 25,744 $ 34,097 EBITDA margin(2) 5.9 % 5.0 % 4.5 % 6.0 %



(2) EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense and impairment charges. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization and impairment charges). The Company uses EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025: Net sales $ 96,918 $ 28,830 $ 21,654 $ (827 ) $ - $ 146,575 Cost of goods sold 63,538 19,143 10,263 (388 ) - 92,556 Gross margin 33,380 9,687 11,391 (439 ) - 54,019 Selling and administrative expenses 23,714 10,167 9,569 (439 ) 5,609 48,620 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,366 1,120 628 - 84 3,198 Segment EBITDA(3) $ 11,032 $ 640 $ 2,450 $ - $ (5,525 ) $ 8,597 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024: Net sales $ 92,403 $ 30,337 $ 23,527 $ (859 ) $ - $ 145,408 Cost of goods sold 61,057 20,110 10,667 (386 ) - 91,448 Gross margin 31,346 10,227 12,860 (473 ) - 53,960 Selling and administrative expenses 23,898 10,218 10,563 (473 ) 5,814 50,020 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,435 1,055 722 - 101 3,313 Intangible assets impairment charge - - - - - - Segment EBITDA(3) $ 8,883 $ 1,064 $ 3,019 $ - $ (5,713 ) $ 7,253



(3) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and any other items not tied to the operational performance of the segment. Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2025: Net sales $ 361,134 $ 115,866 $ 92,520 $ (3,336 ) $ - $ 566,184 Cost of goods sold 237,422 73,904 43,540 (1,546 ) - 353,320 Gross margin 123,712 41,962 48,980 (1,790 ) - 212,864 Selling and administrative expenses 96,067 39,550 42,385 (1,790 ) 23,263 199,475 Add: Depreciation and amortization 5,637 3,718 2,650 - 350 12,355 Segment EBITDA(3) $ 33,282 $ 6,130 $ 9,245 $ - $ (22,913 ) $ 25,744 Branded Products Healthcare Apparel Contact Centers Intersegment Eliminations Other Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2024: Net sales $ 353,314 $ 119,191 $ 96,949 $ (3,778 ) $ - $ 565,676 Cost of goods sold 228,591 73,445 44,742 (1,680 ) - 345,098 Gross margin 124,723 45,746 52,207 (2,098 ) - 220,578 Selling and administrative expenses 94,384 41,149 42,999 (2,098 ) 23,492 199,926 Add: Depreciation and amortization 5,948 3,892 2,968 - 377 13,185 Intangible assets impairment charge - 260 - - - 260 Segment EBITDA(3) $ 36,287 $ 8,749 $ 12,176 $ - $ (23,115 ) $ 34,097



(3) Segment EBITDA is our primary measure of segment profitability under U.S. GAAP ASC 280 “Segment Reporting”. Amounts included in income before income tax expense and excluded from Segment Adjusted EBITDA include: interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and any other items not tied to the operational performance of the segment. Total Segment EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA included in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table above.