Fate Therapeutics to Participate in Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Management will participate in a fireside chat at 9:20 AM ET on Monday, March 9. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website following the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

