LifeMD to Participate in Two Investor Conferences During March

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of March:

Mizuho Securities Healthcare Technology Conference 2026, March 5. Management will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, March 17-18. Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 18th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and a virtual panel titled "The Outlook for the GLP-1 Market: New Injection Modalities vs. Orals" at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. In addition, management will hold one-on-one virtual meetings.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com



