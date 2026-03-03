Lithium Argentina to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 23, 2026

ZUG, Switzerland, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Argentina AG (“Lithium Argentina” or the “Company”) (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results before market open on Monday, March 23, 2026.
The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investors.lithium-argentina.com/news-events/events.
Webcast Details:
Event Title: Lithium Argentina Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Earnings Call
Event Date: March 23, 2026
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)
Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/524436685
Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://investors.lithium-argentina.com/news-events/events.
ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA
Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.
For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092
Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com