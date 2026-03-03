INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alight, Inc. - ALIT

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALIT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Alight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 19, 2026, Alight reported a Q4 earnings miss, disclosed customer renewal rates significantly below its previously provided targets, and projected further revenue declines into early 2026. The Company also eliminated its quarterly dividend, declined to provide full-year guidance, and recorded a substantial, multibillion dollar goodwill impairment that reduced the value of its balance sheet.

On this news, Alight’s stock price fell $0.50 per share, or 38.17%, to close at $0.81 per share on February 19, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.