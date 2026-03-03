Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced details for the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after market closes on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, and host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, on Thursday March 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast will be available on the Company’s website at investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com.



A replay of the call will be available at investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com by the end of day on March 19, 2025.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results:



When : Thursday, March 19, 2026

: Thursday, March 19, 2026 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: 9:00 a.m. ET Web cast Live Stream : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9fcnj6em

: Dial in: (833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837)

(833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837) Replay: investors.chicagoatlanticbdc.com



About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit chicagoatlanticbdc.com.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

LIEN@chicagoatlantic.com