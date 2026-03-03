Uniti Group Inc. to Participate at the Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Paul Bullington, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 10, 2026 in Palm Beach, FL.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com. Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
